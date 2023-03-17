Fast News

US and Ukrainian officials discuss ongoing fighting — now in its 388th day — as Kiev's forces say Russian troops are trying to break through Ukrainian defences in several directions in bid to fully encircle the small eastern city of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian servicemen fire a M777 howitzer at Russian positions near Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on March 17, 2023. (AFP)

Saturday, March 18, 2023

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and US general Mark Milley have spoken of their "unwavering support" for Ukraine during a call with their Ukrainian counterparts, the White House said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the end of the call, the readout said.

"He shared with all the attendees his thoughts on the liberation of Ukrainian lands from the Russian occupiers," said Ukraine presidency's statement.

Representatives of Ukraine informed the allies in detail about the current situation at the front, combat operations in the most difficult directions, as well as the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army, the statement said.

"The parties discussed the continuation of the provision of necessary assistance to Ukraine, in particular equipment, weapons and ammunition," it added.

For more updates👇

2330 GMT — Biden says Putin committed 'war crimes'

US President Joe Biden has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed "war crimes" and the International Criminal Court's [ICC] decision to issue an arrest warrant for him was justified.

The move "makes a very strong point," the US president told reporters at the White House, while noting that the United States is not a member of the ICC.

2200 GMT — IMF approves rule change that would allow Ukraine loan plan

The International Monetary Fund has said its executive board approved rule changes that would allow the IMF to approve new loan programs for countries that face "exceptionally high uncertainty" — a move that is expected to pave the way for a new Ukraine loan programme.

The Fund said the changes to its financing assurances policy would apply to countries experiencing "exogenous shocks that are beyond the control of country authorities and the reach of their economic policies."

2100 GMT — US accuses Russia of committing 'war crimes' in Ukraine

There is no doubt Russia is committing "war crimes" in Ukraine, a US State Department spokesperson said after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There is no doubt that Russia is committing war crimes and atrocities (in) Ukraine, and we have been clear that those responsible must be held accountable," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"This was a decision the ICC prosecutor reached independently based on the facts before him."

Washington has separately concluded that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine and supports accountability for perpetrators of war crimes, the spokesperson added.

The United States is not a member of the ICC.

2000 GMT — US resumes drone flights over Black Sea after Russia intercept

The United States has resumed surveillance drone flights over the Black Sea region following a Russian fighter jet intercept on Tuesday that led to the downing of a US surveillance drone, two US officials said.

An RQ-4 Global Hawk flew a mission to the region, the officials said, with one adding that it was the first such drone flight since the Tuesday incident. Pentagon officials have repeatedly stressed this week the incident would not stop Washington from flying such missions.

Still, the downing of a US MQ-9 drone on Tuesday was the first direct US-Russian incident since the Ukraine war began, worsening already tense relations between Washington and Moscow as both countries publicly traded blame.

Russia has denied US accusations that its two Su-24 fighter jets acted recklessly around the unmanned US aircraft, and instead has blamed "sharp maneuvering" by the drone for the crash.

For our live updates from Friday (March 17), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies