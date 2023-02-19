Video

US says it has warned China against providing assistance to Russia against Ukraine, including assisting Moscow with evading sanctions the West has imposed on Moscow, as fighting enters its 361st day.

Ukrainian soldiers practice at a shooting range, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Siversk, Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Blinken says China considering sending weapons to Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi of consequences should China provide material support to Russia's offensive in Ukraine, saying in an interview after the two met that Washington was concerned Beijing was considering supplying weapons to Moscow.

The top diplomats of the two superpowers met at an undisclosed location on the sidelines of a global security conference in Munich, just hours after Wang scolded Washington as "hysterical" in a running dispute over the US downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

In an interview to be aired on Sunday morning on NBC News' "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd," Blinken said the United States was very concerned that China is considering providing lethal support to Russia and that he made clear to Wang that "would have serious consequences in our relationship."

"There are various kinds of lethal assistance that they are at least contemplating providing, to include weapons," Blinken said, adding that Washington would soon release more details.

Earlier, speaking at a panel at the conference, Wang reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested European countries "think calmly" about how to end the war.

He also said there were "some forces that seemingly don't want negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon," without specifying to whom he was referring.

