US warns Russia against diverting energy from a nuclear plant that Kiev says was cut off from its grid, as calls for an independent inspection of the facility mount and fighting enters its 184th day.

Overview of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and fires, in Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, (Reuters)

Friday, August 26, 2022

US warns Moscow not to divert power from Ukraine nuclear plant

Washington has warned Russia against diverting energy from a nuclear plant Kiev says was cut off from its grid, as calls for an independent inspection of the facility mount.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is under occupation by Moscow's troops and was disconnected from the national power supply on Thursday, the state energy operator said.

The United States cautioned Russia against redirecting energy from the site.

"The electricity that it produces rightly belongs to Ukraine and any attempt to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid and redirect to occupied areas is unacceptable," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

EU warns those "responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable"

The death toll from an air strike on a train station in central Ukraine rose to 25, as the EU warned those "responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable".

Russia issued a counter-claim saying it targeted soldiers and killed 200 Ukrainian servicemen in the attack Wednesday on a rail hub in Chaplyne city of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell "strongly" condemned "another heinous attack by Russia on civilians".

Source: AFP