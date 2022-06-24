Fast News

Russian military extended its grip on territory in eastern Ukraine as it seeks to cut supply lines and encircle frontline Ukrainian forces amid fresh arrival of heavy firepower as the conflict enters into 121st day.

US welcomes Türkiye's efforts in Ukraine grain

The United States welcomes Türkiye's involvement in brokering an agreement to get grain out of Ukraine, John Kirby, the national security spokesman.

The United States is working with allies and partners to get some grain out of Ukraine, exports that have been thwarted by Russia's incursion on Ukraine, Kirby said.

"We certainly welcome Türkiye's involvement in trying to broker some kind of arrangement to allow shipping of grain," he said, noting there was a blockade in the Black Sea.

