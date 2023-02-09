Fast News

Thursday, February 09, 2023

Ukraine will win the war against Russia and become an EU member, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his first in-person speech at the European Parliament.

His first trip led him to the European Parliament where he gave a speech to EU lawmakers and members of the European Commission.

He said Ukraine is fighting the nearly year-old war to “defend the European way of life,” which is based on rule of law, open societies, and the inviolability of borders.

Zelenskyy stressed that while his country is “fighting, defending itself, it is also modernizing and reforming its institutions” so that it could become an EU member after it received the EU candidate status last June.

Here are some other developments:

1236 GMT - Zelenskyy: Ukraine intercepted plans to destroy Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova.

“I have informed her that we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence," he said through a translator.

Zelenskyy said the documents showed “who, when and how" the plan would "break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova".

He said the plan was very similar to the one devised by Russia to take over Ukraine.

He added that he did not know whether Moscow ultimately ordered the plan to be carried out.

1209 GMT - Zelenskyy urges EU leaders to speed up weapons to Ukraine

Zelenskyy has called on EU leaders at a summit in Brussels to supply Ukraine weapons quicker, before Russia can gather its forces for fresh assaults.

"We have to enhance the dynamics of our cooperation, we have to do it faster than the aggressor," Zelenskyy told his European counterparts.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges leaders of France and Germany to deliver combat planes and heavy weaponry "as soon as possible", saying time is of essence in fight against Russia as fighting rages on day 351



1009 GMT - EU must quickly consider giving Ukraine jets

European Union countries must quickly consider providing fighter jets to Ukraine, the head of the bloc's parliament said as she hosted Zelenskyy, touring Europe to win more arms to fight against Russian aggression.

Referencing the biblical fight between David and Goliath, European Parliament head, Roberta Metsola said in addressing Zelenskyy in the chamber: "You need to win and now (EU) member states must consider quickly as the next step providing long-range systems and the jets that you need to protect your liberty."

0935 GMT - Italy calls invitation of Ukraine's Zelenskyy to Paris "inappropriate"

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said the invitation of Zelenskyy to Paris, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, was "inappropriate".

"I believe our strength is community and unity .... but there are times when favouring internal public opinion risks being to the detriment of the cause, and this seems to me to be one of those cases," she said in Brussels.

Meloni will meet Zelenskyy in Brussels on the sidelines of the European Union leaders meeting, Italy's Foreign Minister said.

0514 GMT - Nord Stream blast report enough for int’l probe - Russia's Duma

A blog post by a US investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind the explosions that shut the Nord Stream gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian State Duma, said.

The White House dismissed the report, published by US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which said an attack on the pipelines was carried out last September at the direction of US President Joe Biden.

2355 GMT - Zelenskyy presses Europe for heavy arms 'as soon as possible'

Zelenskyy has urged France and Germany to deliver combat planes and heavy weaponry "as soon as possible", saying time was of the essence in the fight against the Russian offensive.

"The sooner Ukraine gets long-range heavy weaponry, the sooner our pilots get planes, the sooner this Russian aggression will end and we can return to peace in Europe," he said in Paris alongside the leaders of France and Germany.

2144 GMT - Germany: Ukraine belongs to European family

Europe and the United States will support Ukraine in its war against Russia for as long as necessary, German Chancellor Scholz said, adding Ukraine belongs to the European family.

Speaking in Paris with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and French President Macron, Scholz said leaders at an EU summit would send a strong signal of solidarity with Kiev.

"I am taking a clear message to Brussels: Ukraine belongs to the European family," said Scholz.

2141 GMT - Macron tells Zelenskyy France determined to help Ukraine

French President Macron has pledged that France would help Ukraine to victory in fighting the Russian offensive and would press on with efforts to deliver arms.

France is "determined to help Ukraine to victory and the re-establishment of its legitimate rights," said Macron ahead of a late night dinner with Zelenskyy, adding Paris would "continue the efforts" to deliver arms to Kiev.

