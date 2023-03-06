Fast News

Ukraine continues to hold off Russia from surrounding its eastern city, Bakhmut, repelling more than 130 Russian attacks as the conflict enters its 376th day.

Kiev this week has reported an increasingly difficult situation around the city of Bakhmut. (AFP)

Monday, March 6, 2023

The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force has said his troops now tightening their grip on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut were being deprived of ammunition and if they were forced to retreat the entire front would collapse.

"If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published over the weekend. "The situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests."

The footage was published on a Telegram channel that has been disseminating Prigozhin news and has associated itself with the Wagner Group.

"If we retreat, then we will go down in history forever as people who have taken the main step towards losing the war," Prigozhin said.

0850 GMT - Russian defence minister visits Ukraine city Mariupol

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited the war-battered city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, his ministry announced.

The ministry said Shoigu, one of the highest-ranking officials to visit east Ukraine, had toured the destroyed port city to oversee reconstruction efforts.

0827 GMT - Talks between Ukraine and Russia on nuclear plant at standstill

Ukraine has said that diplomatic talks between Kiev and Moscow on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) have reached a “dead end".

"Currently, the situation has reached a dead end. Our position, which we voice on all international platforms, boils down to the fact that any negotiations regarding the (Zaporizhzhia) NPP should be based on: firstly, the plant's demilitarisation, and secondly, the exit of Rosatom employees from the ZNPP,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Ukraine’s national telethon United News.

0807 GMT - Most of Ukraine's grain crops in good condition: scientists

Ukraine's academy of agricultural science has said that most of Ukraine's winter grain crops - wheat and barley - could produce a good harvest.

"The analysis of the viability of winter wheat... showed that the vast majority of plants - 92 percent to 97 percent, depending on the predecessor and sowing date - were in relatively good condition," the APK-Inform consultancy quoted a report by the academy as saying, despite Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Ukraine is a traditional grower of winter wheat which accounts for around 95 percent of the country's overall wheat output, and key for both local consumption and exports.

0556 GMT - Ukraine destroys several kamikaze drones launched by Russians: Ignat

The spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Yuriy Ignat, has said that Russia launched 15 Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine late Sunday night, according to Ukraine’s state broadcaster Suspilne.

"Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones were launched from the northern direction. Previously, 15 of these UAVs were launched. Thirteen of them were destroyed by air defense using various fire means," Ignat said.

Russians attacked the central and eastern regions of Ukraine with drones from the north, Ignat added.

0315 GMT - Ukraine may be conducting a 'limited fighting withdrawal' in Bakhmut

According to the he US-based Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian forces may be conducting a limited fighting withdrawal in eastern Bakhmut.

The institute says Ukrainian forces continuing to inflict high casualties against advancing Russian forces, but that it is still too early to assess Ukrainian intentions concerning a complete withdrawal from the city.

20:48 GMT - Zelenskyy pays tribute to troops amid battle to defend Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to his soldiers fighting in the "painful and difficult" battle for the country's frontline eastern Donbass region.

"I would like to pay special tribute to the bravery, strength and resilience of the soldiers fighting in the Donbas," Zelenskyy said.

"This is one of the hardest battles. Painful and difficult."

Ukraine's troops, said Zelenskyy, had "repelled assaults, destroyed the occupier, undermined enemy positions and logistics, and protected our borders and cities".

Kiev this week reported an increasingly difficult situation around the city of Bakhmut that Russia is determined to seize as part of its wider aim of capturing the entire Donbass.

20:03 GMT - No evidence yet China mulling arms deliveries to Russia: EU

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have reiterated that there is no evidence yet that China is planning to send lethal arms to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

"We all agree that there must be no arms deliveries and the Chinese government has also announced that it will not deliver any. That's what we demand and that's what we observe," Scholz told a press conference with von der Leyen in the east German town of Meseberg.

Scholz’s remarks were backed by the European Commission president. "So far we have no evidence of this, but you have to watch it every day," she said.

Asked about sanctions against China in the event of such deliveries, von der Leyen said this was a "hypothetical question" at the moment.

