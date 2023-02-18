Fast News

Ukrainian soldiers fighting to hold off Russian push on small eastern city of Bakhmut plead for more weapons from the outside world as fighting rages on its 360th day.

Ukrainian snipers hold weapons at their positions, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut, on February 17, 2023. (Reuters)

Saturday, February 18, 2023

US claims Wagner Group suffered heavy casualties in Ukraine

The Russian mercenary company Wagner Group has suffered more than 30,000 casualties since Russia's offensive in Ukraine on February 24, with about 9,000 of those fighters killed in action, the White House said.

The United States estimates that 90 percent of Wagner group soldiers killed in Ukraine since December were convicts, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a regular briefing.

Half of the overall deaths occurred since mid-December, as fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut intensified, Kirby said, citing newly downgraded intelligence.

Kirby said mercenary group had made incremental gains in Bakhmut in and around Bakhmut over the last few days, but those had taken many months to achieve and came at a "devastating cost that is not sustainable."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies