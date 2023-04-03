Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 404th day.

Reuters news agency was not able to independently verify the report. (Reuters)

Monday April 3, 2023

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said late that his forces have raised the Russian flag over the administration building of the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine.

"From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken," Prigozhin said in an audio message posted by his press service on the Telegram messaging app.

"The enemy is concentrated in the western parts."

Ukraine's army, however, said it still "holds" the city.

"The enemy has not stopped its assault of Bakhmut. However, Ukrainian defenders are courageously holding the city as they repel numerous enemy attacks," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page.

Follow more updates 👇

2104 GMT – Russia to put nukes near Belarus' western border

Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed close to Belarus' borders with NATO neighbours, the Russian ambassador to Belarus said amid simmering tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Ambassador Boris Gryzlov's comment followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statement about plans to station tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Russia's neighbour and ally.

The announcement marked another attempt by the Russian leader to dangle the nuclear threat to discourage the West from supporting Ukraine.

Putin has said that construction of storage facilities for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus will be complete by July 1 and added that Russia has helped modernize Belarusian warplanes to make them capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Gryzlov, speaking in remarks broadcast late Sunday by Belarusian state television, said the Russian nuclear weapons will be “moved up close to the Western border of our union state” but did not give any precise location.

“It will expand our defence capability, and it will be done regardless of all the noise in Europe and the United States,” he said in a reference to Western criticism of Putin's decision.

Belarus shares a 1,250-kilometer (778-mile) border with NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

For our live updates from Sunday (April 2), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies