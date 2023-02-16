Fast News

Ukraine reports a new wave of overnight Russian missile and drone strikes, which killed at least one and damaged many buildings, as fighting enters its 358th day.

A regional governor in western Ukraine, Maksym Kozitskyi, said a fire broke out at a “critical” infrastructure facility in the province of Lviv. (AP)

Thursday, February 16, 2023

0730 GMT — Russia fires barrage of missiles at Ukraine

Russia has again fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine, firing a combination of 36 cruise and other missiles and losing at least 16 of them to Ukrainian air defence batteries, Ukrainian officials said.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office said targets had been hit in the country’s north, west and south.

A 79-year-old woman was killed and at least seven other people were wounded when missiles hit the eastern city of Pavlohrad, Ukrainian local Govenour Serhiy Lysak reported.

A regional governor in western Ukraine, Maksym Kozitskyi, said a fire broke out at a “critical” infrastructure facility in the province of Lviv. He did not immediately offer details.

Here are the other updates:

1010 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy to address opening of Berlin film fest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to deliver a live video address at the opening of the annual Berlin International Film Festival, whose organisers say they will pay special tribute this year to Ukraine and to protesters in Iran.

Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale.

This year's event, which runs until February 26, will see 18 films compete for the Golden and the Silver Bear awards. The winners will be chosen by a jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart.

0955 GMT — US's Harris to discuss Ukraine, China in talks with foreign leaders in Munich

US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Germany for the Munich Security Conference, a White House official has said.

She will also meet the prime ministers of Finland and Sweden to discuss the NATO accession process and will address relations with China in meetings with foreign leaders, the official added.

"The Vice President will discuss next steps in our support for Ukraine on the battlefield and efforts to impose costs on Russia," said the official.

0945 GMT — Belarus will join Ukraine offensive 'only' if attacked

President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Belarus would join the offensive in Ukraine "only" if attacked first by Kiev's army.

"I'm ready to fight together with the Russians from the territory of Belarus in one case only: if so much as one soldier from (Ukraine) comes to our territory with a gun to kill my people," the Belarusian strongman told a rare press conference with foreign journalists in Minsk.

"This applies to our other neighbours," Lukashenko said. "If they commit an aggression against Belarus, our response will be the most cruel. The most cruel!"

0940 GMT — US to give Czechs $200M to modernise army, compensate Ukraine aid

The United States will provide $200 million to the Czech Republic for military upgrades and replacement of equipment the Czechs are sending to Ukraine, the US Embassy has said.

The donation is on top of $106 million pledged last year, news agency CTK reported.

0822 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy thanks Norway for $7B in aid



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Norwegian lawmakers for agreeing to pass a bilateral aid package of some $7 billion over five years.

Speaking via video link, Zelenskyy said "the support that Norway is providing for our country sets a precedent for sustainable support".

Norway, a major petroleum exporter, has seen its government income swell to record levels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the price of gas sold to Europe soared last year.

The package, announced on February 6, is the largest aid programme Norway has ever supplied to a single nation.

0753 GMT — Japan to invite Ukraine to G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Germany

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has said Japan will invite his Ukrainian counterpart to the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting to be held in Germany on February 18, Kyodo reported.

As the organiser of the meeting and the chair of G7 summit this year, Japan is also preparing to host a G7 summit meeting online on February 24, timed with the one-year anniversary of the war, Kyodo news agency reported earlier this month.

Support measures to Ukraine and sanctions against Ru ssia are expected to be a top priority for G7 leaders.

0729 GMT — Some 1.1 million people came to Germany from Ukraine in 2022

Some 1.1 million people arrived in Germany from Ukraine in 2022, exceeding the influx of migrants from the Middle East around 2015, Germany's federal statistical office said.

Two-thirds of the immigrants from Ukraine arrived in the first three months after Russia began attacks on Ukraine, between March and May of last year, it said.

The data comes days before the one-year anniversary of the start of the war on February 24, which led to millions of Ukrainians being displaced.

0728 GMT — Israel FM in first visit to Ukraine since war began

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has arrived in Kiev on the first visit to Ukraine by an Israeli minister since Russia began attacking Ukraine nearly a year ago, his office said.

Cohen "will make an official visit today to Kiev, during which he will meet President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister (Dmytro) Kuleba," the Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement after his arrival in the Ukrainian capital.

2200 GMT — US should prove it did not destroy Nord Stream: Russia

The United States should try to prove it was not behind the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines that connected Russia to Western Europe, the TASS news agency has cited the Russian embassy to the United States as saying.

Moscow considers the destruction of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last September "an act of international terrorism" and will not allow it to be swept under the rug, the embassy said in a statement.

For our live updates from Wednesday (February 15), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies