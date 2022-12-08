Fast News

Russia allegedly attacks settlements in eastern Ukraine from ground and air, officials say, in support of Kremlin's apparently scaled-back ambition of only securing bulk of Ukrainian lands it has claimed in fighting — now in its 288th day.

Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kiev's supplies of air defences and achieve dominance of the skies above the country, US says. (Reuters)

Friday, December 9, 2022

Ukraine accuses Russia of heightening radiation dangers

Russian forces have installed multiple rocket launchers at Ukraine's shut-down Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials claimed, raising fears Europe's largest atomic power station could be used as a base to fire on Ukrainian territory and heightening radiation dangers.

Ukraine's nuclear company Energoatom said in a statement that Russian forces occupying the plant have placed several Grad multiple rocket launchers near one of its six nuclear reactors.

It said the offensive systems are located at new "protective structures" the Russians secretly built, "violating all conditions for nuclear and radiation safety." The claim could not be independently verified. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the plant and risking a radiation release.

Zelenskyy vows to drive Russia from all Ukraine's lands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his troops will eventually drive Russia from all the captured territory, including the Crimea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, which sits between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

He also paid tribute to four policemen killed by landmines in Kherson province.

"This is perhaps even fiercer and more devious than missile terror," said Zelenksyy, whose country has faced barrages of Russian missile and drone strikes. "For there is no system against mines that could destroy at least part of the threat as our anti-aircraft systems do."

He accused Russian forces of deliberately leaving behind buried landmines, tripwire mines, mined buildings, cars and infrastructure in places they abandoned under Ukrainian military pressure.

