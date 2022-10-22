Fast News

President Zelenskyy urges West to warn Russia not to blow up a dam that would flood a large area of southern Ukraine, as his forces prepare to push Moscow's troops from occupied Kherson in fighting – now in its 241st day.

Ukrainian soldiers fire toward Russian troops on a self-propelled howitzer in Donetsk region as Russia's attack in Ukraine continues. (Reuters)

Saturday, October 22, 2022

US, allies spar with Russia at UN over downed drones

The United States and key Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine in violation of a 2015 UN Security Council resolution and international humanitarian law.

Russia countered by accusing Ukraine of attacking infrastructure and civilians for eight years in the eastern separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed earlier this year.

The US, France, Germany and Britain supported Ukraine's call for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to send a team to investigate the origin of the drones.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the drones are Russian and warned that an investigation would violate the UN Charter and seriously affect relations between Russia and the United Nations.

For live updates from Friday (October 21), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies