Russia accuses US of direct involvement in Ukraine conflict while the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Moscow's onslaught anchors safely off Türkiye's coast as fighting enters its 161st day.

Ukraine and West accuse Russia of carrying out devastating missile attacks on civilian targets. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians. (Reuters)

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Russia could use nuclear option against NATO's 'direct aggression'

The conflict in Ukraine does not warrant Russia's use of nuclear weapons, but Moscow could decide to use its nuclear arsenal in response to "direct aggression" by NATO countries over the conflict, Russia has said at the United Nations.

At a nuclear nonproliferation conference, Russian diplomat Alexander Trofimov rejected "utterly unfounded, detached from reality and unacceptable speculations that Russia allegedly threatens to use nuclear weapons, particularly in Ukraine."

Trofimov, a senior diplomat in the non-proliferation and arms control department of Russia's Foreign Ministry, said Moscow would only use nuclear weapons in response to weapons of mass destruction or a conventional weapons attack that threatened the existence of the Russian state.

"None of these two hypothetical scenarios is relevant to the situation in Ukraine," Trofimov told the UN conference to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

US sanctions Putin's 'girlfriend', more oligarchs

The United States has blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin's purported girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, and the tycoon owner of the second-largest estate in London, Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, in the latest round of sanctions over the assault on Ukraine.

Also hit with US business bans were several other oligarchs believed to be close to Putin, four officials Russia has named to administer occupied territories in Ukraine, and around two dozen high technology institutes and companies, including key state-backed electronics entities.

Viktor Filippovich Rashnikov, one of Russia's largest taxpayers, and two subsidiaries of his MMK, which is among the world's largest steel producers, also were hit with sanctions.

