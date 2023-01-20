Fast News

Western allies pledge billions of dollars in weapons for Kiev and some promise to send tanks but Berlin gives no sign of lifting veto on deliveries it fears would provoke Moscow, as fighting rages on day 331.

A group of 11 NATO countries pledge raft of new military aid to support Ukraine's war with Russia ahead of a crunch meeting on arms for Kiev scheduled to take place in Germany today. (Reuters)

Friday, January 20, 2023

Representatives from 50 countries are set to gather in Germany to discuss support for the next stage of Ukraine's war with Russia, one day after the United States and European allies announced substantial new arms shipments.

The Pentagon released earlier a long list of $2.5 billion worth of supplies for Ukrainian forces. Britain also announced it would send 600 Brimstone missiles, Denmark said it would donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzers, and Sweden promised its Archer artillery system.

The arms announcements came as defence and other officials from some 50 countries, including all 30 NATO members, prepared to meet in Ramstein, Germany to discuss what further support they could offer the war-torn country.

Here are the other developments:

0630 GMT — Poland ready for 'non-standard' action if Germany opposes tank transfer - deputy FM

Poland is ready to take "non-standard" action if Germany opposes sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski told private radio RMF FM.

Asked whether sending tanks to Ukraine would be possible even with Germany opposition, Jablonski said, "I think that if there is strong resistance, we will be ready to take even such non-standard action ... but let's not anticipate the facts."

0030 GMT — CIA director visits Kiev, meets with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

CIA Director William Burns visited Kiev last week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a US official said, in the latest example of high-level contacts between the US and Ukraine.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the director's classified schedule, said Burns emphasised Washington's "continued support for Ukraine" in the war. Burns also met with Ukrainian intelligence officials.

The CIA director has briefed Zelenskyy repeatedly before and since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine last February, passing on US intelligence findings about Moscow's war plans and intentions.

2300 GMT — Bradley, Stryker among new US weaponry for Kiev

The United States has announced a massive new package of arms and munitions for Ukraine as the country prepares for a new stage of war against Russia.

The package does not feature battle tanks requested by Kiev, but includes 59 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, 90 Stryker Armoured Personnel Carriers, Avenger air defence systems, large and small munitions, according to a Pentagon statement.

The 59 Bradley IFVs included in this package, together with the 50 Bradleys previously committed on January 6, and the 90 Stryker APCs will provide Ukraine with two brigades of armoured capability Pentagon statement

The United States has said it is reluctant to provide its Abrams tanks to Ukraine due to difficulties with maintenance and training.

2149 GMT — Zelenskyy expects powerful Western military support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is waiting for a "decision from one European capital that will activate the prepared chains of cooperation on tanks."

"I believe that the strength of German leadership will remain unchanged," said Zelenskyy in his new video-address, while also thanking the European Council President Charles Michel "who very clearly calls on Europe to make a decision on tanks."

"I am grateful to Estonia for another — and the largest — package of military assistance from this country. For howitzers and ammunition, I thank Sweden for a new military package. For the NLAW, Archers and APCs, I am grateful to Denmark for the decision to purchase Caesars for our soldiers," he said.

I thank Lithuania for the new military package. For anti-aircraft guns, ammunition and helicopters. And as we prepare for tomorrow's Ramstein (regular coordination meeting of Ukraine's Western allies at the United States' Ramstein Air Base in Germany), we expect strong decisions Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

2100 GMT — US throws its weight behind Crimea mission

The Pentagon has said that the US would continue to support Ukraine in the event of a potential operation by Kiev to take back Crimea.

"This department has said that we will be with Ukraine for as long as it takes. That includes an operation in Crimea," said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh at a press conference.

"The Ukrainians make the decisions about their operations and when they conduct them. Crimea is a part of Ukraine.

"We've made that very clear from the beginning. If they decide to conduct an operation within Crimea, they're well in their bounds. That is a sovereign part of their country that was illegally invaded by Russia in 2014," said Singh.

