Grain exports through Black Sea will halt on Wednesday – day 252 of the conflict – as Russia pulls out of the agreement while demanding "real guarantees" from Ukraine before returning to deal brokered by Türkiye and UN.

Russian forces launched a new series of airstrikes on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities over the past weeks, after an explosion hit Russia’s key Kerch Bridge to the Crimean Peninsula.​​​​​​​ (AFP Archive)

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Air raid alarm announced in central, eastern Ukraine

Air raid alarms have been announced in several regions in central and eastern Ukraine due to the threat of missile attacks, local authorities said.

Officials from the Poltava, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, and Dnipropetrovsk regions said there is a strong possibility of Russian airstrikes, urging civilians to take shelter.

The alerts are issued by local authorities in Ukraine almost on a daily basis due to possible missile and drone strikes which have recently targeted civilian and energy infrastructures.

Cambodia ready to dispatch de-miners to war-torn Ukraine

Cambodia is ready to dispatch de-miners to war-torn Ukraine, the Southeast Asian nation’s prime minister said.

“Cambodia is ready to dispatch de-miners to help train Ukraine’s de-miners,” Hun Sen told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone call on Tuesday evening.

A statement by the Cambodian Foreign Ministry said Sen expressed concern over the recent attacks by the Russian military on the Ukrainian capital Kiev and other regions, which caused many deaths, injuries, and severe damage to civilian infrastructure, leading to power outages and water shortages.

Recalling how Cambodians had suffered in the past, Sen said: “War cannot be ended by war.”

Ukrainians face power outages in multiple regions due to Russian attacks

Ukraine’s sole power grid operator has announced that power outages were implemented in multiple regions as it prepares to stabilize the energy supply damaged by recent Russian drone and missile attacks.

Ukrenergo said in a statement that people in the capital Kiev, as well as Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions were without power as of 6 a.m. local time.

Consumption restrictions are necessary to reduce the load on the grid, ensure sustainable balancing of the power grid and avoid repeated accidents, it added.

Türkiye, Russia defence ministers hold grain deal talks

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said that he believed the Black Sea grain deal that Russia suspended over the weekend would continue, after two phone calls in as many days with his Russian counterpart.

"Mr. (Sergei) Shoigu continues to discuss the issue with his own authorities in the light of the information we have provided. We expect a response from them today and tomorrow," Akar said in a statement.

"There is progress in this direction. We are evaluating the available information that this agreement will continue."

Zelenskyy seeks reliable defence for grain corridor

The corridor for exporting grain from Ukrainian ports needs a long-term means to defend it reliably and the world must provide a firm response to any Russian attempt to disrupt it, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Zelenskyy said ships were moving out of Ukrainian ports with cargoes thanks to efforts by Türkiye and the United Nations to keep the corridor open and working. "But a reliable and long-term defence is needed for the grain corridor," Zelenskyy said in his video address.

"Russia must clearly be made aware that it will receive a tough response from the world to any steps to disrupt our food exports .... At issue here clearly are the lives of tens of millions of people."

UN expects ships to leave Ukraine ports on Thursday

The UN coordinator for the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal has said he expects loaded ships to depart Ukrainian ports on Thursday.

"Exports of grain and foodstuffs from #Ukraine️ need to continue. Although no movements of vessels are planned for 2 November under the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative, we expect loaded ships to sail on Thursday," UN coordinator Amir Abdulla posted on Twitter.

