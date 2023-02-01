Fast News

Fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are trying to gain ground near the strategic logistics hub of Lyman as conflict enters its 344th day.

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building destroyed by a missile strike in Kramatorsk city. (Reuters)

Thursday, February 2, 2023

2200 GMT —

Ukrainian authorities have said that at least two people were killed when a Russian missile struck a residential building in the eastern city of Kramatorsk.

"Two hours ago, the Russian occupiers hit a residential building in the centre of the city with a rocket," said regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The AFP news agency saw two bodies at the scene as rescue workers were clearing the rubble.

Here are the other developments:

2000 GMT —

Zelenskyy says eastern Ukraine situation getting tougher

The situation on the front lines in eastern Ukraine has become tougher as Russian forces step up an offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in another gloomy military assessment from Kiev.

Russia has gained momentum on the battlefield, announcing advances north and south of the city of Bakhmut, its main target for months. Locations of reported fighting clearly indicate incremental Russian advances.

"A definite increase has been noted in the offensive operations of the occupiers on the front in the east of our country. The situation has become tougher," Zelenskyy said in his fresh video address.

Zelenskyy said the Russians were trying to make gains that they could show on the first anniversary of the war on February 24.

1930 GMT —

US firm offers Ukraine advanced drones for $1

A leading US maker of advanced military surveillance drones has announced that it was willing to sell two to Ukraine for just $1, and called on the US government to approve the deal.

General Atomic Aeronautical Systems said it had been urging Washington for months to provide Ukraine its powerful Grey Eagle and Reaper drones, which US forces have used in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and other countries.

It said the drones, which can fly long distances at mid-altitudes, are one of the most obvious, force-enhancing technologies that Ukraine needs in its war against Russian forces.

