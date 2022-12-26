Fast News

President Zelenskyy says Ukraine will be ready for any scenario despite energy problems due to Russian attacks, and Putin ally says the West fears Russia's nuclear arsenal as conflict enters its 305th day.

Russian forces bombarded scores of towns in Ukraine on Christmas Day as Russian President Putin said he was open to negotiations. (AA)

Monday, December 26, 2022

Putin says West wants to 'tear apart' Russia

President Vladimir Putin has blasted the West for trying to "tear apart" Russia and said in an interview aired on national television that his offensive in Ukraine aimed to "unite the Russian people".

Putin has used the concept of "historical Russia" to argue that Ukrainians and Russians are one people -- undermining Kiev's sovereignty and justifying his 10-month offensive in Ukraine.

He said Russia's "geopolitical opponents (were) aiming to tear apart Russia, the historical Russia".

Ukraine must be ready for any scenario: Zelenskyy



Ukraine’s president said that they will continue to fight for victory and be ready for any scenario, despite energy problems due to Russian attacks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation in a video message on Telegram, congratulating those who celebrate Christmas.

“There are a few days left in this year. We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us . Russia has lost everything this year but is trying to make up for its losses with the pride of his propagandists after the missile attacks on our country, on our energy,” he said.

“I know that the darkness will not prevent us from leading the invaders to new defeats, but we must be ready for any scenario.”

Russia's nuclear arms stop West from declaring war - Putin ally

Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in an article Moscow would pursue its war in Ukraine until the "disgusting, almost fascist regime" in Kiev was removed and the country had been totally demilitarised.

In an interview aired separately on Sunday, Putin said Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war, but said that Kiev and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks.

Belarus says Russia-deployed Iskander missile systems ready for use

The Iskander tactical missile systems and the S-400 air defence systems that Russia has deployed to Belarus are fully prepared to perform their intended tasks, a senior Belarusian defence ministry official said.

"Our servicemen, crews have fully completed their training in the joint combat training centres of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," Leonid Kasinsky, head of the Main Directorate of Ideology at the ministry, said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.

"These types of weapons (Iskander and S-400 systems) are on combat duty today and they are fully prepared to perform tasks for their intended purpose."

