The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 422nd day.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is pushing Western allies to send more fighter jets and long-range missiles. (Reuters)

Friday, April 21, 2023

The United States will host a meeting in Germany to discuss further support for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed Western allies to send more fighter jets and long-range missiles.

Representatives from around 50 countries will gather at the US Ramstein Air Base to coordinate their backing for Kiev, as battles with Russia rage in the east of the country.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who will attend the meeting, was in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday — his first visit since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022.

0319 GMT — Australia prime minister to attend NATO summit in July

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the NATO summit in July in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, his office said on Friday, days after his New Zealand counterpart, Chris Hipkins, confirmed his attendance.

Australia and New Zealand are not members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) but have a decades-long relationship with the Western alliance.

Albanese's office said in a statement that Australia shared with NATO members "a commitment to supporting democracy, peace, and security and upholding the rule of law" as the group looks to expand and strengthen ties.

"The Prime Minister's attendance ... will be an important opportunity to reinforce Australia's support for these global norms, demonstrate solidarity in response to Russia's illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine, and advocate for Australia's economic, climate and trade agenda," the statement said.

0051 GMT — Ukraine's 'rightful place' is in the alliance – NATO chief

NATO chief Stoltenberg has defiantly declared that Ukraine's "rightful place" is in the military alliance and pledged more support for the country on his first visit to Kiev since Russia's invasion just over a year ago.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urged Stoltenberg, who has been instrumental in marshaling support from NATO members, to push for even more from them, including warplanes, artillery and armoured equipment.

The Kremlin has given various justifications for going to war, but repeated that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO is still a key goal of its invasion, arguing that Kiev's membership in the alliance would pose an existential threat to Russia.

NATO leaders said in 2008 that Ukraine would join the alliance one day, and Stoltenberg has repeated that promise throughout the war, though the organisation has established no pathway or timetable for membership.

Group of Seven countries are considering near-total ban of exports to Russia in response to its military offensive in Ukraine, Kyodo news agency reports, citing Japanese government sources pic.twitter.com/Av6297Ljne — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 21, 2023

2302 GMT — Now is not the time to discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: Germany

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has rejected a quick decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO, the Western alliance that has supported Ukraine throughout its war with Russia, with member states supplying it with weapons.

"The door is open a crack, but this is not the time to decide now," Pistorius said late on ZDF's Maybrit Illner programme, adding that Ukraine was aware of the decision-making situation.

Pistorius said the decision of Ukraine to join the alliance could not be made just out of solidarity but "with a cool head and a hot heart. Not the other way around."

2052 GMT — Zelenskyy calls leaders who stay neutral populist

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy took a swipe at leaders who have adopted postures of neutrality regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling them populists.

Zelenskyy's comments, in a video link before a committee of Mexican legislators, were an apparent reference to leaders such as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian leader has refused to provide weapons to Ukraine, has appeared to ascribe blame to both sides and has proposed a club of nations including Brazil and China to mediate peace.

Mexico, under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has voted to condemn the invasion, although it has declined to impose economic sanctions on Russia.

