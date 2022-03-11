Fast News

Russia and Ukraine fail to make breakthrough in their first top-level talks since Moscow's incursions two weeks ago, as Russian forces advance on Kiev, part of a wider multi-front assault, now in its 16th day.

Ukraine told to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread

The World Health Organization has advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters news agency, as Russia's movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities raises risk.

Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans including, most recently, Covid-19. Its labs have received support from the United States, the European Union and the WHO.

"WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills," the WHO, a United Nations agency, said.

