Despite mounting casualties, punishing international sanctions and unexpectedly strong resistance from Ukrainians, US sees no sign that Russia "is prepared to stop" its offensive – now in its 24th day.

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Zelensky calls for fresh talks, Russia enters Mariupol centre

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal for talks with Moscow, while Russia said its soldiers had entered the centre of besieged port city Mariupol.

"This is the time to meet, to talk, time for renewing territorial integrity and fairness for Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video posted to Facebook.

"Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such, that several generations will not recover."

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry said that the army and its separatist allies had made a breakthrough in Mariupol, which has been under Russian shelling for days, and were now inside the city.

Telegram booms as Russia's digital landscape shrinks

The Telegram messaging app has become a go-to platform since Russia's offensive on Ukraine, despite concerns over its data security and defences against misinformation.

It has benefitted from the gap left by Russia's blocking of Facebook and Instagram, offering a platform for mass messaging in a way similar to social media.

According to daily figures provided by Telegram, the app has been downloaded over 150 million times since the beginning of the year, with the official figure of half a billion active users dating back to January 2021.

Over $100M worth of crypto raised for Ukraine

Cryptocurrencies have taken on an unprecedented role in the Ukraine conflict, helping the government raise millions of dollars to fund its fight against the Russian offensive.

Ukrainian officials posted addresses for two crypto wallets on their Twitter account, giving donors a direct and clear address to which to send contributions.

The wallets attracted more than $10.2 million (9.2 million euros) just four days after the start of the offensive.

Since then, more than $100 million worth of crypto has been raised, with the "Crypto Fund for Ukraine" run by Michael Chobanian -– the founder of the Ukrainian crypto exchange Kuna -– accounting for 60 percent of all donations.

US basketball star detained in Russia

Detained for more than a month in Russia, US basketball star Brittney Griner has become an unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained in Moscow airport on February 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage.

She was immediately placed in a detention centre, and on Thursday a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19.

The 31-year-old – one of few women who can "dunk" a ball and considered one of the best players in the world – faces up to 10 years in prison.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for direct peace and security talks to end the conflict with Russia pic.twitter.com/Ep9S8XGwJL — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 19, 2022

Ukraine loses access to Sea of Azov — Defence ministry

Ukraine's defence ministry has said it lost access to the Sea of Azov "temporarily" as Russian forces were tightening their grip around the Sea's major port of Mariupol.

"The occupiers have partially succeeded in the Donetsk operational district, temporarily depriving Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov," Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify in its statement whether Ukraine's forces have regained access to the Sea.

9,000 leave besieged Mariupol — Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are blockading Ukraine’s largest cities to create a “humanitarian catastrophe” with the aim of persuading Ukrainians to cooperate with them.

He says Russians are preventing supplies from reaching surrounded cities in the centre and southeast of the country.

He said more than 9,000 people were able to leave besieged Mariupol in the past day, and in all more than 180,000 people have been able to flee to safety through humanitarian corridors.

It's time to talk — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the incursion.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had always offered solutions for peace and wanted meaningful and honest negotiations on peace and security, without delay.

"I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk," he said in a video address released in the early hours of Saturday.

"The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover."

US denies its soldiers killed in Ukraine

The US has denied a "false news" report that said three American troops were killed in eastern Ukraine.

"There is wide reporting that there were three US soldiers who were killed in Donbass, which is patently false and a deliberate fabrication. There are no US soldiers in Ukraine," State Department principal deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a briefing.

"The imagery used is – on this false reporting is from 2018, and those depicted in the picture returned safely to their home the next year in 2019. They are accounted for, safe, and not, as the article erroneously states, US mercenaries killed in Donetsk," said Porter.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies