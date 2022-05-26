Fast News

Russia tries to consolidate grip on Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions, where it has backed a separatist revolt since 2014, amid fierce fighting— now entering its 93rd day.

Pro-Russia troops drive a tank along a street past a destroyed residential building in the town of Popasna in Luhansk region. (Reuters)

Friday May 27, 2022

Zelenskyy says Russia carrying out 'genocide' in Ukraine's Donbass

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of carrying out "an obvious policy of genocide" in his country's eastern Donbass region.

Moscow's offensive in Donbass could end up leaving the region "uninhabited," he said, accusing the Russians of wanting to reduce its cities to ashes.

"All this, including the deportation of our people and the mass killings of civilians, is an obvious policy of genocide pursued by Russia," he said in his daily televised address.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies