US alleges Iran has deployed military staff in occupied Crimea to provide assistance to Russian forces using Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine in fighting – now in its 240th day.

Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled Kherson region of Ukraine arrive at a railway station in the town of Dzhankoi, Crimea on October 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Friday, October 21, 2022

Ukraine alleges Russia planting mines at hydroelectric dam

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of planting mines at a hydroelectric dam in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, which is under the control of Moscow's forces.

"According to our information, the aggregate and dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant were mined by Russian terrorists," Zelenskyy said.

"If the dam is destroyed... the North Crimean canal will simply disappear", and this would be "a catastrophe on a grand scale", the Ukraine leader added. Earlier, he told the European Union that "Russia's leadership has given the order to turn the energy system itself into a battlefield."

