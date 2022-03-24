Fast News

Russian forces bomb areas of Ukraine's capital Kiev and US President Biden arrives in Brussels for a series of summit meetings on Moscow's military offensive, running into its 29th day.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the NATO to provide military unrestricted military assistance to Ukraine. (AP)

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs in Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of using phosphorus weapons in his country and urged NATO to provide military support.

"This morning, by the way, phosphorus bombs were used. Russian phosphorus bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again," the Ukrainian leader told NATO representatives via video-link.

"To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance without restrictions," Zelenskyy added.

Russians reinforce their positions around the Ukrainian capital which has not yet been fully surrounded. (AFP)

Extraordinary NATO leaders' summit on Ukraine begins

An extraordinary meeting of NATO heads of state and government has begun in Brussels to discuss the alliance’s response to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The leaders of member states held various bilateral meetings at NATO headquarters ahead of the summit and are expected to continue.

NATO's long-term stance in Eastern Europe is also expected to be evaluated at the meeting as well as a response to Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which entered its second month.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine deserves to be full member of EU

Ukraine is fighting for the security of the whole of Europe and should be a full member of the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Swedish lawmakers via video link.

"We are not fighting just for the people of Ukraine, but for Europe's security and we have shown that we deserve to be a fully-fledged member of the EU," Zelenskyy said in an address to Sweden's parliament.

UK sanctions 59 more Russian firms, individuals

Britain has slapped sanctions on 59 more Russian individuals and entities, including the shadowy mercenary group Wagner, in a further retaliation to Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

The government said its latest asset freeze targets 33 individuals and 26 entities as well as six other entities linked to the Belarus government.

Russian ambassador says Poland has blocked embassy's bank accounts - RIA

Russia's ambassador to Warsaw has said that Poland blocked the embassy's bank accounts for allegedly financing "terrorist activity", RIA news agency has reported.

Lawmaker Solskyi accepts offer to become Ukraine's agriculture minister

Senior lawmaker Mykola Solskyi has agreed to accept an offer to become Ukraine's agriculture minister, Solskyi told Reuters.

Roman Leshchenko had earlier resigned as agriculture minister, an aide said, without stating a reason.

Kremlin: Abramovich played early role in Ukraine peace talks

The Kremlin has said sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich played an early role in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but the process was now in the hands of the two sides' negotiating teams.

"He did take part at the initial stage," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Now the negotiations are between the two teams, the Russians and Ukrainians."

NATO chief says Putin made 'big mistake' by attacking Ukraine

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of making a "big mistake" by attacking Ukraine, as leaders gathered to discuss overhauling the alliance's eastern defences.

"President Putin has made a big mistake and that is to launch a war against an independent sovereign nation. He has underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian people, the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces," Stoltenberg said ahead of the start of a summit in Brussels.

Stoltenberg said the leaders of the US-led military alliance would "address the need for a reset of our deterrence and defence in the longer term", starting with agreeing new deployments to eastern members Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

Over half of Ukrainian children displaced by conflict: UN

More than half of all children in Ukraine have been displaced from their homes since Russia launched its full-scale attack on February 24, the United Nations has said.

"One month of war in Ukraine has led to the displacement of 4.3 million children – more than half of the country's estimated 7.5 million child population," the UN children's agency Unicef said in a statement, adding that 1.8 million children had fled the country as refugees and 2.5 million were now displaced inside Ukraine.

Ukraine claims 15,800 Russian soldiers killed since the conflict began

Some 15,800 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the conflict, the Ukrainian military has claimed.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 108 Russian aircraft, 124 helicopters, 530 tanks, 1,597 armored carriers, 280 cannons, 82 rocket launcher systems, and 47 air defence systems since February 24, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

The Russian forces also lost 1,033 vehicles, four light speedboats, 72 fuel vehicles, and 50 UAVs, it added.

Oligarchs have been targeted by Western governments' sanctions in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.



Here is a look at what an oligarch is pic.twitter.com/sgGK8lJUbc — TRT World (@trtworld) March 24, 2022

Stoltenberg to extend NATO term by one year amid Ukraine conflict - reports

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is set to extend his term as head of the alliance by another year due to the conflict in Ukraine, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 and daily Dagens Naeringsliv have reported, citing unnamed sources.

Stoltenberg's current term expires on October 1 and he had been due to take up a post as central bank governor of his native Norway by the end of 2022.

When asked on Wednesday whether he would stay on at NATO, Stoltenberg said any such decision was up to member-countries to make.

UK adds Gazprombank and Alfa Bank to sanctions list

Britain has freezed the assets of Russia's Gazprombank and Alfa Bank in its latest round of sanctions.

China calls NATO claims of backing Russia 'disinformation'

Beijing has accused the NATO chief of "spreading disinformation" with claims that China has backed Russia's attack on Ukraine, amid growing international pressure to distance itself from Moscow.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that "accusing China of spreading false information about Ukraine is itself spreading disinformation".

"China's position is consistent with the wishes of most countries... any unwarranted accusations and suspicions against China will be defeated," he said at a routine briefing.

Some political thinkers like Alexandr Dugin, a defender of Eurasianism, have influenced Vladimir Putin a lot. Does Putin want to resurrect the old Russian Empire?https://t.co/Ju65SVmFnG pic.twitter.com/X6Qmu7jFvJ — TRT World (@trtworld) March 24, 2022

Ukraine says Russian landing ship destroyed

Ukraine’s navy has reported destroying Russia’s large landing ship, Orsk, near the port city of Berdyansk.

A short Facebook statement about the ship was accompanied with photos and videos of fire and thick plumes of smoke in the port.

The Russian military has not commented on what happened to the ship. Berdyansk has been under Russian control since February 27.

Johnson: Pressure could be applied to Putin's gold reserves

Britain and its western allies will increase the economic pressure on Russia and are looking to see if more can be done to prevent President Vladimir Putin from accessing his gold reserves, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels, Johnson told LBC Radio that Putin had already crossed a red line and that he should appear before the International Criminal Court.

"We need to do more," he said. "And so we need to do more economically. Can we do more to stop him using his gold reserves for instance, in addition to his cash reserves?"

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg says any use of chemical weapons by Russian in Ukraine would “change the nature of the conflict” and would violate international law pic.twitter.com/6e92Ty2TAy — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 24, 2022

Ukraine: Seven humanitarian corridors agreed, no safe passage from Mariupol

Agreement has been reached on the establishment of seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Ukrainian towns and cities, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

She said civilians trying to leave besieged Mariupol would find transport at nearby Berdyansk, making clear Russia was not allowing a safe corridor to be created to or from the centre of the southern port city.

Ukrainian agriculture minister has submitted resignation - aide

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Roman Leshchenko has submitted his resignation, an aide has said, without stating a reason.

The aide, who declined to be named, said Ukrainian parliament would vote on whether to accept the resignation, possibly as soon as Thursday.

Strikes kill 4 near Luhansk: Ukrainian official

At least four people were killed, including two children, and six wounded from overnight strikes in eastern Ukraine, the governor of the Luhansk region has said.

Sergiy Gayday said "unfortunately, the number of victims could be considerably higher," accusing Russian forces of using phosphorus bombs.

Other officials in the region have made similar claims in recent days.

Moscow stock exchange partially reopens after one-month closure

The Moscow Stock Exchange has resumed trading of some shares, as it continues re-opening after a month-long suspension over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Trading resumed for only around 30 of the largest companies that make up the ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index, which saw early gains of up to 10 percent.

US officials say Russia's attack on Ukraine has slowed due to lack of preparation and low morale among Russian troops. Meanwhile, as the conflict heads into its fifth week, all 30 NATO leaders will gather in person to unveil new sanctions on Moscow pic.twitter.com/cHvKsJtyM7 — TRT World (@trtworld) March 23, 2022

Turkcell: 10% of mobile infrastructure in Ukraine disabled

Turkish telecoms operator Turkcell, one of three main operators in Ukraine, said around 10 percent of its infrastructure in the country has been disabled by Russia's attack, but added there is no damage to its central network.

Turkcell, which operates under the name "lifecell" in Ukraine, said in a stock exchange statement that around 10 percent of its 9,000 base stations in Ukraine were disabled, adding there had been no casualties among its employees.

The company said it had provided the necessary equipment to maintain operations and established backup data centres in Lviv in western Ukraine and some neighbouring nations, adding 45 percent of its retail stores in the country remained open.

Ukraine 2022 sunseed harvest likely to plunge 42% - APK-Inform

Ukraine's 2022 sunflower seed harvest could decrease by 42 percent to 9.6 million tonnes due to a sharp decrease in the sowing areas following Russia's attack, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy has said.

APK-Inform said the 2022 sowing area under sunflowers may fall to a minimum level for 13 years, amounting to about 4.2 million to 4.4 million hectares, or 35 percent down versus 2021 levels.

"This reduction is due to the fact that much of the battles in the country are concentrated in the main regions of sunflower cultivation," the consultancy said. It said the harvest of rapeseed could fall by 19 percent to 2.52 million tonnes, while soybean production is likely to fall by 23 percent to 2.74 million tonnes.

Renault backtracks after backlash over move to resume Russia production

French carmaker Renault has decided to suspend activities at its manufacturing plant in Moscow amid mounting public pressure to withdraw from the country.

"Regarding its stake in AVTOVAZ, Renault Group is assessing the available options, taking into account the current environment, while acting responsibly towards its 45,000 employees in Russia," the company said in a statement.

The move came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on French companies such as Renault to pullback from Russia and accused them of sponsoring the "Russian war machine”. Renault had recently resumed production after a halt at the plant in late February citing logistical bottlenecks amid the conflict.

'We will see who is a friend and who has betrayed us' –– Zelenskyy on summits

Speaking on the eve of the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the alliance to provide "effective and unrestricted" support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian offensive.

"We ask that the alliance declare that it will fully assist Ukraine to win this war, clear our territory of the invaders and restore peace in Ukraine," he said during his nightly video address to the nation.

"We will see who is a friend, who is a partner and who has sold out and betrayed us," he said in an emotional speech. "Together we should not allow Russia to break anyone in NATO, the EU or G-7, to break them and drag them to the side of war."

President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will only accept payments in roubles for its natural gas deliveries to “unfriendly” countries, which includes all EU members.



The decision came after Russia was hit with sanctions by western countries over the assault on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/9YM5Cry6A0 — TRT World (@trtworld) March 23, 2022

Russian army 'taking defensive positions' in Ukraine: Pentagon

The Russian army has retreated more than 30 kilometres (18 miles) east of Kiev in the past 24 hours and has begun to establish defensive positions on several fronts in Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official has said.

"The Ukrainians have managed to push the Russians back 55 kilometres east and northeast of Kiev," the senior official, who requested anonymity, told reporters. "That is a change from yesterday."

To the northwest, "they're basically digging in and they are establishing defensive positions," the official added. "So it's not that they're not advancing. They're actually not trying to advance right now."

Türkiye’s president arrives in Belgium for NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Brussels, Belgium, where he will attend the Extraordinary Summit of NATO Heads of State and Government.

The Turkish leader is also being accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

The leaders will discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as measures to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence structure. Erdogan is expected to hold talks with participating leaders on the margins of the summit.

Russian stock market will partially reopen

Russia is reopening its stock market for limited trading nearly one month after shares plunged and the exchange was shut down following the military operation in Ukraine.

There will be heavy restrictions on trading as the exchange opens to prevent the kind of massive selloff that took place on February 24 in anticipation of crushing financial and economic sanctions from Western nations.

The reopening of the Moscow exchange has only minimal significance for investors outside Russia and scant economic impact compared with barrage of US-led sanctions and withdrawals by foreign corporations.

Esteemed theater director taken by Russians

Russian troops in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have seized one of the country's most prominent theater directors “in a fascist manner” and took him to an unknown location, Ukraine’s Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko has said.

Witnesses said nine Russian military vehicles pulled up to the home of Oleksandr Kniga and led him out. The Russians warned neighbors that if they came out of their homes, they would be killed, the witnesses said.

“The whole world should know about this!” Tkachenko said on Facebook. Kniga, 62, is one of the most important and respected theater directors in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges global protests against Russia's assault



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to stop Russia's offensive in his country.

"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelenskyy said in a video address in English. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."

In a passionate speech on the eve of a one-month anniversary of Russia's assault, Zelenskyy urged people around the globe "to stand against the war starting from March 24... and after then" and speak up against Russia's bloody offensive. "Show your standing, come from your offices, your homes, your schools and your universities, come in the name of peace," Zelenskyy said.

UK to provide 6,000 missiles to Ukraine in new support



Britain will provide Ukraine with about 6,000 new defensive missiles and almost $40 million to support the BBC's coverage in the region and pay Ukrainian soldiers and pilots.

British PM Boris Johnson will announce the new package of support on Thursday at the NATO and G7 leaders' meetings while also signalling a willingness to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities further, his office said.

"The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight," Johnson said.

European countries are scrambling to address the influx of millions of Ukrainians fleeing Russian military incursion, with Poland and Romania so far hosting the highest numbers pic.twitter.com/rHczU8e0PL — TRT World (@trtworld) March 23, 2022

WHO: 64 instances of attacks on health care since Ukraine assault began

The World Health Organization has said it had verified 64 instances of attacks on health care in Ukraine between February 24 and March 21 resulting in 15 deaths and 37 injuries.

Close to 7 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced in the one month of the Russian assault, with one in three of them suffering from a chronic health condition, according to the global health agency.

Pressure has been mounting on medical professionals and volunteers from Ukraine and abroad to keep the country's healthcare system going, since the start of the Russian incursions.

For live updates from Wednesday (March 23), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies