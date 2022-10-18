Fast News

Russia intensifies attacks across Ukraine with kamikaze drone strikes on the capital Kiev as the conflict enters 237th day.

Ukrainian artillerymen fire a gun from their position in Kharkiv region on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced a wave of Russian drone attacks and strongly urged the country’s allies to provide it with air defence weapons.

“To guarantee the protection of our skies and reduce the possibilities for Russian terrorists to zero, we need much more air defence systems and more missiles for those systems,” he said in a televised address to the nation.

“This is not only in Ukraine’s interests. The fewer opportunities for terror Russia has, the sooner this war ends.”

Zelenskyy urges troops to take more 'Russian prisoners'

Zelenskyy has urged his troops to take more prisoners, saying this would make it easier to secure the release of soldiers being held by Russia.

"I thank everyone involved in this success, and I also thank all those who replenish our exchange fund, who ensure the capture of enemies," he said in an evening address.

"The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to free our heroes. Every Ukrainian soldier, every frontline commander should remember this."

Canada sanctions Russian journalists, TV personalities

Canada has announced new sanctions against 34 Russian journalists, actors and TV presenters, as well as state-owned national TV Zvezda, calling them "propaganda agents" for their government.

The list includes Vladimir Mashkov, best known in the West for his work in the films "Behind Enemy Lines" and "Mission Impossible," Pavel Gusev, editor-in-chief of the Moscow daily Moskovskij Komsomolets, and Kirill Kleimyonov, head of the news division at Russia's state-owned Channel One.

"The Russian regime's war depends on lies and deception," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said. "It muzzles and imprisons its own citizens who dare speak the truth."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies