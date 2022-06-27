Fast News

Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine as world leaders gather in Europe to discuss further sanctions against Moscow while the conflict moves into its 124th day.

The G7 meeting comes between an EU summit last week that agreed to give Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership and a NATO summit starting on Tuesday in Madrid. (AP)

Monday, June 27, 2022

Zelenskyy presses G7 for more help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees as he has addressed leaders of the Group of Seven summit, a European official has said.

Addressing the summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, Zelenskiy also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, the European official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He could be seen on a television screen next to the round table where the leaders sat at the secluded Schloss Elmau luxury hotel.

US announces new G7 sanctions targeting Russia's defence sector

The United States has announced new G7 sanctions targeting Russia's defence industry in a bid to hobble the Kremlin's ability to maintain the military machine during its offensive in Ukraine.

"G7 leaders will align and expand targeted sanctions to further restrict Russia's access" to Western technology that can support the Russian arms industry, the White House said.

And the US will also "aggressively target Russian defence supply chains...and limit Russia's ability to replace the military equipment it has already lost during its brutal war".

Authorities urge civilians to 'urgently' evacuate Ukraine's Lysychansk

Regional authorities have urged civilians to urgently evacuate the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk which is being attacked by Russian forces.

"Dear residents of Lysychansk city territorial community and their relatives! Due to the real threat to life and health, we call on you to evacuate urgently," Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the situation in Lysychansk was "very difficult" but did not say how many civilians remained there. About 100,000 people lived in the city before the Russian offensive in Ukraine began on February 24.

US to send anti-air system to Ukraine

As the Group of Seven economic powers commit themselves to supporting Ukraine in the long haul, the US prepares to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kiev.

The US is purchasing NASAMS, a Norwegian-developed anti-aircraft system, to provide medium- to long-range defence, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity . NASAMS is the same system used by the US to protect the sensitive airspace around the White House and US Capitol in Washington.

Additional aid includes more ammunition for Ukrainian artillery, as well as counter-battery radars, to support its efforts against the Russian assault in the Donbass, the person said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to virtually join G7 leaders.

G7 set to back pursuing Russian oil price cap, tariff hikes

The Group of Seven economic powers are set to announce an agreement to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, aiming to curb Moscow's energy revenues, a US official has said.

The move is part of a joint effort of support for Ukraine that includes raising tariffs on Russian goods and imposing new sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and entities supporting the four month long conflict.

Leaders were finalising the deal to seek a price cap during their three-day summit in the German Alps. The details of how a price cap would work, as well as its impact on the Russian economy, were to be resolved by the G7 finance ministers in the coming weeks and months.

G7 agrees to use Russia trade tariffs to fund Ukraine: US

G7 leaders have agreed that money collected from higher trade tariffs imposed on Russian exports should be funneled as aid to Ukraine, the White House has said.

President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders "will seek authority to use revenues collected by any new tariffs on Russian goods to help Ukraine and to ensure that Russia pays for the cost of its war," a senior US official said.

New Zealand to send over $2.8M in non-lethal military support to Ukraine

New Zealand has announced $2.8 million in additional non-lethal military support for Ukraine, according to an official statement.

The support was announced just a day ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to attend.

“We are also contributing a further $4.5 million via the NATO Trust Fund for priority non-lethal military supplies . This includes items like military first aid kits, fuel, communications equipment and rations. This is on top of $4.24 million to the NATO fund announced in March,” said Ardern in a statement.

Rescuers are searching for survivors in the rubble of an apartment building near central Kiev, struck by one of four Russian cruise missiles.



Rescuers are searching for survivors in the rubble of an apartment building near central Kiev, struck by one of four Russian cruise missiles.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko says it's intended to 'intimidate Ukrainians' ahead of Tuesday's NATO summit in Madrid

Germany's Scholz says talks on Russia gold ban still ongoing

Discussions on an import ban on Russian gold are ongoing and need to be held with European Union partners, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told broadcaster ZDF.

The European Union gave a cautious response on Sunday to a plan from Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada to ban imports of newly mined or refined Russian gold.

EU countries to discuss options to jointly curb gas demand

European Union countries' energy ministers will discuss options for how they could jointly curb gas demand, as the bloc grapples with cuts to Russian supplies and prepares for possible further supply shocks.

"I plan to present to ministers the concrete steps that I believe we have to make, both at member states' side and the Commission's side, to be better prepared," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on her arrival to the meeting of energy ministers in Luxembourg.

The Commission will present an EU plan to co-ordinate preparations for further gas supply shocks in July.

UN: Ukraine conflict could boost illegal drug production

The conflict in Ukraine could allow illegal drug production to flourish, while the opium market's future hinges on the fate of crisis-wracked Afghanistan, the United Nations has warned.

Previous experience from the Middle East and Southeast Asia suggests conflict zones can act as a "magnet" for making synthetic drugs, which can be manufactured anywhere, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in its annual report on Monday.

"This effect may be greater when the conflict area is near large consumer markets."

Ukraine's capacity to produce synthetic drugs could grow as the conflict continues, it added. "You don't have police going around and stopping laboratories" in conflict zones, UNODC expert Angela Me told the AFP news agency.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies