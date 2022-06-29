Fast News

Western allies vow to boost NATO's defences and back Ukraine till the end as Moscow demands Kiev surrender and fierce fighting enters its 126th day.

Ukraine's president asked NATO for more weapons to fight Russia's offensive. (AFP)

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Zelenskyy pushes for fuller NATO embrace, more arms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told NATO leaders that Ukraine needs modern weapons and more financial aid in its fight against Russia's offensive.

"We need to break the Russian artillery advantage... We need much more modern systems, modern artillery," Zelenskyy told a NATO summit in Madrid via video link.

He added that financial support was "no less important than aid with weapons". "Russia still receives billions every day and spends them on war. We have a multibillion-dollar deficit, we don't have oil and gas to cover it," Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine needs around $5 billion a month for its defence.

US boosting force posture in Europe for Russia threat - Biden

President Joe Biden has said that the US is enhancing its military presence in Europe for the long haul to bolster regional security after Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

Meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Madrid at the opening of the alliance’s annual leaders summit, Biden said “NATO is strong and united" and that steps to be taken during the gathering will "further augment our collective strength.”

Biden opened his participation in the summit by announcing that the US is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the UK and will send more air defence and other capabilities to Germany and Italy.

US says no communication with Russia about military changes in Europe

The United States has not communicated with Russia about a set of major changes in its military posture in Europe, and has no requirement to do so, a senior US official has said.

The official said NATO's first new strategic concept since 2010 would mention for the first time the "systemic challenges" posed by China and its burgeoning relationship with Russia, the official told reporters.

The G7 summit has wrapped up with the conflict in Ukraine and its economic fallout having dominated talks.



Leaders have pledged to make Russia pay, and announced measures to support Ukraine and tackle a global food crisis pic.twitter.com/HrT6LfqHIZ — TRT World (@trtworld) June 29, 2022

NATO summit proof alliance seeks to contain Russia - Moscow

Moscow has said that the NATO summit in Madrid served as proof that the alliance is seeking to contain Russia and that it sees Finland and Sweden's NATO bids as a "destabilising" factor.

"The summit in Madrid confirms and consolidates this bloc's policy of aggressive containment of Russia," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, Russian news agencies reported.

"We consider the expansion of the North Atlantic alliance to be a purely destabilising factor in international affairs."

Norway to send rocket launchers to Ukraine

Norway has said it will donate three multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine, following similar decisions made by Britain, Germany and the United States.

Kiev, whose forces are struggling to defend the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, has repeatedly called on its allies to provide more heavy weaponry.

"We must continue to support Ukraine so that they can continue their fight for freedom and independence," Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in a statement.

$330B in Russian assets frozen

More than $330 billion in financial resources owned by Russia's elite and its central bank have been frozen by the West since Moscow's offensive began, according to an international sanctions task force.

The Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs Task Force (REPO) says that members, who include the US, Canada, UK, leading EU members, Japan and other allies, have blocked $30 billion in assets belonging to Russian oligarchs and officials and immobilised $300 billion owned by the Russian central bank.

Buses, trains to connect Crimea, south Ukraine

Authorities in Crimea have announced the launch of bus and train services between the Moscow-annexed peninsula and Russian-occupied parts of southern Ukraine.

"Starting from July 1, regular bus and train services between Crimea and the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be launched for the first time in eight years," Sergei Aksyonov, the pro-Moscow head of annexed Crimea, says.

Russia's offensive aimed in part at ending Crimea's isolation by seizing control of large parts of southeast Ukraine to create a land bridge between Russia and the peninsula, which was seized by Moscow in 2014.

Stoltenberg says Moscow poses a 'direct threat' to NATO

NATO leaders meeting in Madrid are set to label Russia a menace to their security as they overhaul the alliance's defences in response to the Russian offensive in Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We'll state clearly that Russia poses a direct threat to our security," Stoltenberg said ahead of the unveiling of NATO's new strategic blueprint.

Stoltenberg said the alliance was meeting in Madrid “in the midst of the most serious security crisis we have faced since the Second World War".

Two killed by strike on residential building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Two people have been killed and three wounded by a Russian strike on a residential building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, regional governor Vitaly Kim has said.

He did not clarify whether it was a bomb or missile strike, artillery or mortar shelling.

Moscow-administered Kherson prepares to join Russia - TASS

The Moscow-controlled military-civilian administration in Ukraine's Kherson region has said it has begun preparations for a referendum on joining Russia, Russian state news agency TASS has reported.

NATO's summit in Madrid is overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine, and is billed as one of its most important ever.



Leaders are expected to agree on a strategy to combat the threat from Russia and new challenges posed by China pic.twitter.com/TcgG0foPn4 — TRT World (@trtworld) June 29, 2022

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady

Russian gas producer Gazprom has said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point is seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday compared with 42.2 mcm on Tuesday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Zelenskyy says Putin has become 'a terrorist'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of becoming "a terrorist" leading a "terrorist state", urging Russia's expulsion from the United Nations and calling for the UN team to visit the site of a missile strike on a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk.

In a virtual address to the UN Security Council, Zelenskyy urged the UN to establish an international tribunal to investigate "the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil" and to hold the country accountable.

"We need to act urgently to do everything to make Russia stop the killing spree," Zelenskyy said, warning that otherwise Russia's "terrorist activity" will spread to other European countries and Asia, singling out the Baltic states, Poland, Moldova and Kazakhstan. "Putin has become a terrorist," he said. "Daily terrorist acts, without weekends. Every day they are working as terrorists."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies