Fast News

Russia warns any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit "objects that we haven't yet struck" in Ukraine, where fighting rages on its 103rd day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the frontline positions of the Ukrainian military during a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia region. (AFP)

Monday, June 6, 2022

Zelenskyy visits two towns near front in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he had visited two towns near the front of battles against the Russian army after meeting troops in Zaporizhzhya region.

"After that I went with the head of (my) office to the east. We were in Lysychansk and Soledar," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video.

"I am proud of everybody I met, everyone I shook hands with, everyone with whom I connected with and had expressed my support," he said, adding, "we brought something for the military. I will not elaborate in detail on this. And there's something we brought from them to you. This is important – we brought you confidence.''

Lysychansk is in the Luhansk region and Soledar is in the Donetsk region –– making up the Donbass, the focus of Russia's advances in eastern Ukraine.

For live updates from Saturday (June 4), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies