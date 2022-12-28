Fast News

Russia announces ban on oil sales to countries that abide by price cap imposed by West, while its forces are involved in heavy fighting — now in its 307th day — around bombed-out ghost town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers sit atop 2S7 Pion self-propelled cannon on battlefield during intense shelling on Bakhmut front line. (Reuters)

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Ukraine military command discuss new year fighting preparedness

A meeting of Ukraine's military command has "established the steps to be taken in the near future," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

The situation in Bakhmut, Kreminna areas and the Donbass region, possible actions of the Russian troops and Ukrainian army were the main topic of the meeting, Zelenskyy said.

"We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year. It must be a crucial year. We understand the risks in the winter, we understand what we have to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what results the entire defence and security sector must demonstrate,” he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies