Russia’s multi-pronged assault on Ukrainian cities continues on the eighth day of the war while the first major Ukrainian city, Kherson, reportedly falls. Here are the latest updates:

Ukraine says at least 22 civilians have been killed in a Russian strike on a residential area in the city of Chernihiv. (AFP)

Thursday, March 3, 2022

If Ukraine falls, Baltic states 'next', Zelenskyy warns

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the West to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise.

"If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!" Zelenskyy told a press conference.

"If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next," he said, adding: "Believe me."

He called for direct talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying it was "the only way to stop this war."

"We are not attacking Russia and we do not plan to attack it. What do you want from us? Leave our land," he said, addressing Putin.

"Sit down with me. Just not 30 metres away like with (French President Emmanuel Macron)," the Ukrainian leader said, referring to Putin receiving world leaders at an enormously long table.

“I don’t bite. What are you afraid of?” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy — who just weeks ago sought to calm Ukrainians over US warnings on a Russian invasion — said: "Nobody thought that in the modern world a man can behave like a beast."

EU grants temporary protection to refugees

With close to a million of refugees fleeing Ukraine already in the eastern nations of the European Union, EU member states have decided to grant them temporary protection and residency permits.

EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson said millions more were expected to move into the 27-nation bloc to seek shelter, employment and education for the young.

Johansson called the quick adoption of the protection rules a “historic result” and said “the EU stands united to save lives.”

The EU Commission has already promised at least $560 million (500 million euros) in humanitarian aid for the refugees.

Johansson pointed to nations like Poland, where the population has gone out of its way to be welcoming to the refugees, as an example for others to follow.

“They need financial support now because they’re going to have to find accommodation for people to have to find schools for the children,” she said.

Ukraine asks citizens to launch guerrilla war

In a video message posted online, Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovich has urged men to cut down trees and destroy rear columns of Russian troops.

“Total resistance... This is our Ukrainian trump card and this is what we can do best in the world,” Arestovich said, recalling guerrilla actions in Nazi-occupied Ukraine during World War II.

“We urge people to begin providing total popular resistance to the enemy in the occupied territories,” Arestovich said.

“The weak side of the Russian army is the rear — if we burn them now and block the rear, the war will stop in a matter of days.”

Advancing Russian forces have captured a strategic Ukrainian port and besieged another in a bid to cut Ukraine off from the sea.

The Russian military says it has control of Kherson, a Black Sea port of 280,000, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago. Heavy fighting continues on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea.

Second round of talks begins

Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started and the Ukrainian delegation's agenda is to agree an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave front line communities, a Ukrainian presidential adviser has said.

"We have started talking to Russia's representatives," said adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Twitter.

Start talking to Russian representatives. The key issues on the agenda:

1. Immediate ceasefire

2. Armistice

ASEAN urges end to 'hostilities', doesn't mention Russia

Foreign ministers of Southeast Asian countries have called for an immediate end to what they called military hostilities and said they believed there was "still room for a peaceful dialogue".

In a statement that made no mention of Russia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said it stood ready to facilitate, in any possible way, peaceful dialogue.

It said it was "deeply troubled by the intensifying gravity" of the situation.

German economy to face 'big impact' over Russia sanctions

Sanctions imposed on Russia are likely to have a "big impact" on Germany's economy as well, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said.

"The impact of the sanctions and of the war on all sectors of the economy is so strong that we can fear a big impact," he told reporters.

He added that the ripple effects were already being felt in the European Union's largest economy.

US warns Moscow, Minsk against nuclear arms in Belarus

The United States has warned Russia and Belarus at a UN arms control meeting not to deploy nuclear arms in Moscow's neighbouring ally following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Any movement of Russian nuclear weapons into Belarus would be dangerously provocative and further destabilise the region," US envoy Aud-Frances McKernan told the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in remarks provided by the US mission.

"We call on Belarus to reject Russia's policies of nuclear threat and intimidation."

A referendum in Belarus approved on Sunday a new constitution ditching the country's non-nuclear status at a time when the former Soviet republic has become a launch pad for Russia's military operation, Russian news agencies said.

Swedish Academy condemns Russia's invasion

The organisation that awards the Nobel Prize in literature has broken a long-standing practice of not making political statements by condemning “in the strongest possible terms the Russian regime’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

The Swedish Academy has said its history and mission “are deeply rooted in the traditions of freedom of expression, freedom of belief and freedom of inquiry”.

“We therefore join the legion of our fellow academies, literary and cultural institutions, places of higher learning, defenders of a free press, human rights organizations and nation states in expressing our abhorrence of the Russian government’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and its people,” the Academy said in a statement.

Canada to scrap Russia's most favoured nation trading status

Canada will remove Russia and Belarus's most favoured nation status as a trading partner, and will provide additional lethal aid to Ukraine, including rocket launchers and hand grenades.

The only other country that does not enjoy the most favoured nation status with Canada is North Korea, and goods from Russia and Belarus will be subjected to a 35 percent tariff when imported into Canada, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

Not too late to stop, UK defence minister tells Putin

British Defence Minister Ben Wallace has told Russian President Vladimir Putin it is "not too late to stop" the invasion of Ukraine.

"The message to President Putin is 'Stop. It isn't too late to stop what you are doing,'" Wallace said during a press conference with his Estonian counterpart Kalle Laanet.

The British minister described the Russian leader's actions as "illegal" and warned Putin he risked "being isolated for decades to come".

Meanwhile, a plane carrying medical supplies left Stansted airport on Thursday morning as part of Britain's humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The British government has announced it released $53.5 million (40 million pounds) to provide vital medical aid.

Ukraine's banking system resilient: Central bank governor

Ukraine's central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko has said the Ukrainian banking and financial system remains resilient amid Russia's invasion.

Shevchenko added that it has been boosted by international financial support amounting to around $15 billion.

"The National Bank is doing everything necessary to ensure the continuity of both non-cash and cash payments and the smooth functioning of the banking system of the state under martial law," he said in a briefing.

China denies asking Russia not to invade until post-Olympics

China has denounced a report that it asked Russia to delay invading Ukraine until after the Beijing Winter Olympics as “fake news” and a “very despicable" attempt to divert attention and shift blame over the conflict.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also repeated China’s accusation that Washington provoked the war by not ruling out NATO membership for Ukraine.

“We hope the culprit of the crisis would reflect on their role in the Ukraine crisis, take up their responsibilities, and take practical actions to ease the situation and solve the problem instead of blaming others,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

The article in The New York Times cited a “Western intelligence report” considered credible by officials.

Ukraine: 22 killed after Russian air strike in Chernihiv

Ukraine’s state emergencies agency has said at least 22 civilians have been killed in a Russian strike on a residential area in Chernihiv, a city of 280,000 in Ukraine’s north.

It said the casualties could be higher as rescuers are continuing to look through debris for more bodies.

Initial reports had said at least nine people were killed and four wounded hit two schools and private houses were hit.

"Rescue work is ongoing. According to the state emergency services, there are for now nine people killed and four wounded," , governor Viacheslav Chaus had said in an online post.

Car dashcam footage shows how an air strike hit two schools and houses in Chernihiv, Ukraine.



UN: All of humanity at risk from nuclear threat over Ukraine

The UN human rights chief has warned of a "massive impact" on the rights of millions and cautioned that heightened nuclear threat levels showed all of humanity was at risk.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine "is generating massive impact on the human rights of millions of people across Ukraine", Michelle Bachelet said.

"Elevated threat levels for nuclear weapons underline the gravity of the risks to all of humanity," she added, speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Her comments, during an urgent council debate on the Ukraine conflict, came after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered Russia's nuclear forces be put on high alert.

Bachelet said her office had recorded 227 civilian deaths, including at least 15 children, but stressed that the real numbers were likely far higher.

Ukraine fears 'false-flag operation' by Russia

Ukraine fears Russia may be preparing to stage a so-called false flag operation near the border to suggest Ukraine has attacked a Russian village, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Russians might have pointed multiple rocket-launching systems in the Russian border village of Popovka towards their own territory. Knowing the barbaric nature of Russian actions we fear a false flag operation," he tweeted.

Earlier, Kuleba's deputy said Russian troops were carrying out acts tantamount to war crimes in her country and called for perpetrators to be held accountable, while Russia's envoy denounced Ukraine and the West.

Ukraine nuclear firm says it still controls key plants

Ukraine still controls two key nuclear power plants in the south of the country, including Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest, the acting head of state-run nuclear company Energoatom has said.

Petro Kotin, speaking with Reuters in an interview, also warned Russian forces were closing in, and called Russia's capture last week of the defunct Chernobyl power plant "nuclear terrorism".

He said Energoatom had transferred requests to the UN atomic watchdog (IAEA) earlier on Thursday through a position paper .

Kiev asked the IAEA to downgrade its relationship with Russia, and for the agency to help create a 30-kilometre (18-mile) perimeter ban from power plants for Russian forces as well as to push for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over the country.

IAEA urges Russia to 'cease actions' at Ukraine nuclear sites

IAEA has passed a resolution calling on Russia "to immediately cease all actions" at Ukraine's nuclear facilities following its invasion of the country.

Thursday's resolution also "deplores the Russian Federation's actions in Ukraine, including forcefully seizing control of nuclear facilities and other violent actions," according to a copy of the text sent to AFP news agency.

Day 8 of war: Russia's attacks on Ukraine's coast and ports ⤵️

- Mariupol under heavy shelling

- Western intel suggests Mariupol hasn’t fallen

- 🇺🇦 forces retreat from Kherson

- 🇷🇺 war ships reportedly approaching Odessa

ICC: Team has left for Ukraine war crimes probe

An advance team has left the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for the Ukraine region to start investigating possible war crimes, its top prosecutor has told Reuters in an interview.

Their departure on Thursday comes hours after Prosecutor Karim Khan announced he would start collecting evidence as part of a formal investigation launched after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Khan said his office would be examining possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by all parties in the conflict.

While Ukraine is not a member of the ICC, it signed a declaration in 2014 giving the court jurisdiction over alleged grave crimes committed on its territory from 2014 onwards regardless of the nationality of the perpetrators. Russia does not recognise the court.

Ukraine team headed for talks with Russia

A Ukrainian delegation has said it is en route for a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia on the Belarus-Poland border.

"On our way to negotiations with the Russian Federation. Already in helicopters," presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Podolyak posted a photo of himself with lawmaker David Arakhamia in what appears to be a helicopter cabin.

Putin tells Macron Russia will achieve its goals

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia's operation — Ukraine's demilitarisation and neutral status — will be achieved in any case, the Kremlin has said.

Putin said that any attempts by Kiev to delay negotiations would results in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands.

Cargo ship sinks off Odessa after explosion, crew rescued

The Estonian-owned cargo ship Helt has sunk off the Ukrainian port of Odessa after an explosion, the vessel’s manager has said.

Igor Ilves, managing director of Tallinn-based manager Vista Shipping Agency, told Reuters the vessel might have struck a mine.

Later, six seafarers were picked up by Ukraine’s rescue service, a senior Ukrainian official told Reuters.

Victor Vyshniov, deputy head of Ukraine’s Maritime Administrator, said the six crew members from the Marshall Islands flagged Helt were being taken to a hospital in nearby Chernomorsk due to being in cold water for many hours, but had no further details.

Russia to prioritise making military satellites

Russia's space agency Roscosmos has said it will be changing its programme to prioritise making satellites for military purposes as Moscow becomes increasingly isolated.

"The priority here is the creation of spacecraft in the interests of both Roscosmos and Russia's defence ministry," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with Russian state TV.

Rogozin added that all future spacecraft will be of "dual purpose".

Rogozin also announced that Russia will stop supplying the US with rocket engines, in particular the RD-180 engines used on US Atlas launch vehicles and RD-181 used in the first stage of the Antares launch system.

"Let them fly to space on their broomsticks," he said.

Mariupol mayor: Russian forces trying blockade the city

Russian forces have been trying to create a blockade around the port city of Mariupol, attacking rail links to prevent civilians evacuating.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in video broadcast that. constant attacks over the past 24 hours have cut off water and power supply and the local authorities need a ceasefire to restore power.

"The invaders are systematically and methodically trying to blockade the city of Mariupol," he said.

South Korea to provide $10 million humanitarian aid

South Korea has approved $10 million in emergency humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, for the Ukrainian people and refugees, President Moon Jae-in has said.

In a phone call with Moon, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for all available support for overcoming the crisis and defending Ukraine, Moon's office, the Blue House, said in a statement.

"Through consultations with governments of Ukraine and neighbouring countries as well as international organisations, (we) hope that a prompt support will be of practical help," Moon was quoted as saying during the call.

"You do realise that, until very recently, fighting crazy wars was Europe’s thing?"



Ikea suspends Russia, Belarus operations

Swedish furniture giant Ikea has said it will suspend its activities in Russia and Belarus, affecting nearly 15,000 employees, 17 stores and three production sites.

"The war has had a huge human impact already. It is also resulting in serious disruptions to supply chain and trading conditions. For all of these reasons, Ikea has decided to temporarily pause operations in Russia," the company said in a statement to AFP.

The suspension mainly concerns Russia, where the Swedish group has been present since 2000 and is one of the largest Western employers.

Operations in Belarus would also be halted, though the country hosts only a few suppliers and has no shops, according to Ikea.

Kremlin hails Russian troops in Ukraine as heroes

The Kremlin has praised Russian troops fighting in Ukraine as heroes who would go down in history and described the deaths of soldiers there as a tragedy.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said President Vladimir Putin would convene Russia's Security Council later on Thursday.

Peskov but did not say what the group of top state officials and heads of defence and security agencies would discuss.

In a briefing with reporters, Peskov dismissed speculation that Russian authorities plan to introduce martial law following its invasion of Ukraine or that they will prevent men leaving Russia.

Peskov said Russian casualties in the fighting in Ukraine, which the defence ministry put at 498 soldiers in a statement on Wednesday, were a source of grief.

No Russian Grand Prix in future, F1 terminates contract

Formula One has removed Russia as a Grand Prix host for good due to the invasion of Ukraine, by terminating their contract, the championship promoters have announced.

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," they said in a statement.

The Black Sea resort of Sochi has hosted the race since the first running in 2014 but Saint Petersburg was due to replace it as the venue in 2023.

Top carmakers suspend operations at Russian plants

Toyota and Volkswagen, the world's two biggest auto manufacturers, have said they will suspend operations at their production facilities in Russia.

Toyota said it would halt work at its only factory in Russia and stop shipping vehicles to the country, citing "supply chain disruptions" linked to Moscow's assault on Ukraine and Western sanctions.

German group Volkswagen also said in a statement it was suspending production at its two plants in Russia "until further notice", as a result of the invasion.

Russia's liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy closes

The Ekho Moskvy radio station — a symbol of new-found media freedom in post-Soviet Russia — has said it will shut down after being taken off air over its coverage.

"By a majority vote of the Ekho Moskvy board of directors, it was decided to liquidate the Ekho Moskvy radio station and website," its editor-in-chief Alexei Venediktov said on Telegram.

Russia blocked the Ekho website on Monday and took the station off air for spreading "deliberately false information" about the war in Ukraine.

Turkish foreign minister hosts Ukrainian envoy

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met the Ukrainian ambassador to Ankara.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter he hosted Vasyl Bodnar and his wife at the ministry, and stressed that Türkiye fully supports Ukraine's political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also thanked the ambassador for his country's assistance in evacuating Turkish citizens from Ukraine.

Sanctions on Russia have caused a spike in oil prices, and European gas costs have hit record highs.



Russia will continue Ukraine war till 'the end' - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he believed some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia and that Moscow would press on with its military operation in Ukraine until "the end".

Lavrov also said Russia had no thoughts of nuclear war.

Offering no evidence to back up his remarks in an interview with state television, a week after Russian invaded Ukraine, he also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an ethnic Jew, of presiding over "a society wh ere Nazism is flourishing".

He said he had no doubt that a solution to the crisis in Ukraine would be found, and a new round of talks were about to start between Ukrainian and Russian officials.

But he said Russia's dialogue with the West must be based on mutual respect, accused NATO of seeking to maintain supremacy and said that while Russia had a lot of goodwill, it could not let anyone undermine its interests.

"It's in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly and not in the heads of Russians"



Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Defence lines holding against Russian attacks

Ukraine's defence lines were holding against the Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his latest video, adding there had been no respite in Moscow's shelling of Ukraine since midnight.

"We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," Zelenskyy said, adding Ukraine was receiving daily arms supplies from its international allies.

He said it had been two years since Ukraine recorded its first Covid-19 case: "It's been a week now that another virus attacked," he said of Russia's military operation.

Zelenskyy said Russia's changing tactics and shelling of civilians in cities proved Ukraine was successful in resisting Moscow's initial plan of claiming a quick victory through a land assault.

Russian firms rush to open Chinese bank accounts

The Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank has seen a surge in enquiries from Russian firms wanting to open new accounts, a person familiar with the matter said, as the country's businesses struggle with international sanctions after its war in Ukraine.

"Over the past few days, 200-300 companies have approached us, wanting to open new accounts," the person, who works at the Moscow branch of a Chinese state bank and has direct knowledge of its operations, told Reuters.

He declined to be named or have his bank identified as he is not authorised to speak with media.

It was not clear how widespread Russian demand for new accounts at Chinese banks was, but the banker source told Reuters many of the companies seeking new accounts do business with China and that he expected yuan transactions by such firms to increase.

China has repeatedly voiced opposition to the Western sanctions against Russia, calling them ineffective and insisting it will maintain normal economic and trade exchanges with Russia.

Russians across Europe face discrimination, hostility

Russians living in Europe have faced discrimination and hostility ever since Moscow's war on Ukraine began last week.

A Russian national living in Germany's Saarland state claimed that he was sacked only because he was Russian.

Anna Netrebko, a Russian opera singer, was compelled to cancel several of her planned European performances after being heavily criticized for her good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

German retail brands Rewe, Penny, Aldi, and Netto have likewise decided not to sell Russian-made products. They declared that the food products that were removed from the shelves would be donated to charitable groups in stages.

Russian airstrikes kill 8 civilians in Kharkiv

At least eight civilians, including two children, were killed in Russian airstrikes in Ukraine’s Kharkiv province, an official said.

Russian bombardment caused massive destruction in the city of Izyum, according to Volodymyr Matsokin, the city’s deputy mayor.

Over 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its attacks on February 24, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Russian rouble falls to record lows after ratings downgrades

The Russian rouble slid further, hitting record lows against the dollar and euro, after ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign debt to "junk" status citing the impact of Western sanctions.

At 0830 GMT, the rouble was more than 10 percent weaker against the dollar at 117.5 and had lost over 7 percent against the euro to trade at 124.1 on the Moscow Exchange, marking the first time the rouble has traded above 110 to the dollar in Moscow.

The Russian central bank imposed a 30 percent commission on foreign currency purchases by individuals on currency exchanges - a move brokers said appeared designed to curb demand for dollars - but that did little to halt the rouble's slide.

EU sanctions on Russia starting to have an effect

The European Union's sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine are starting to have an initial impact, an EU official said.

"We believe that the package of sanctions we've put on the table is quite impressive and is now starting to have the first effects," the official said.

"Take the economic side, we have the Moscow stock exchange being closed since Monday. The depreciation of the rouble is also quite impressive. The fact that the Russian Central Bank had to double his interest rate to 20 percent also," t he official continued.

Russia seizes strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson after week of war



Russian troops were in the centre of the Ukrainian port of Kherson after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had captured a major urban centre for the first time in its eight-day of war.

Russia's defence ministry said it controlled Kherson but an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded that Ukrainian forces continued to defend the Black Sea port of about 250,000 people.

"We are a people who broke the enemy's plans in a week," Zelenskyy said in a video address. "These plans had taken years to write - they are mean, with hatred for our country, for our people."

A Ukrainian delegation had left for a second round of talks with Russian officials on a ceasefire, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters.

Russian forces have yet to overthrow the government in Kiev but thousands are reported to have died or been injured and more than a million people have fled Ukraine amid the biggest attack on a European state since 1945.

Russia hits communications facility in Kiev

Russian forces have struck a radio and television centre in Kiev and captured the town of Balakliya near the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying.

Russian missiles struck a TV tower in Kiev this week in what Moscow said was a targeted attack against Ukraine's information warfare.

Hungary will not veto EU sanctions on Russia

Hungary will not veto European Union sanctions against Russia and the unity of the 27-member bloc is paramount amid the war in Ukraine, which Budapest condemns unequivocally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

In an interview with news website mandiner.hu, Orban added that Hungary's ties with Russia had been "balanced and fair" until the very recent past, but the war has created a new situation.

He added, however, that there was no reason to cut energy ties with Moscow.

US: Russia blocks independent news outlets, social media

The United States accused Russia of launching a "full war on media freedom and the truth" by blocking independent news outlets and preventing Russians from hearing news of the invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia’s government is also throttling Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram platforms that tens of millions of Russia’s citizens rely on to access independent information and opinions," the State Department said in a statement.

Russians also used social media to connect to each other and the outside world, it added.

UK broadcasting regulator opens more probes into Russia's RT

The British broadcasting regulator has announced another dozen investigations into the "impartiality" of news programmes aired on Russian state-funded television channel RT.

Ofcom said that it now has 27 open investigations into RT and is considering whether the channel should keep its UK licence.

"We are very concerned by the volume of programmes on RT that are raising potential issues under the Broadcasting Code," Ofcom said in a statement.

The regulator first announced its probe on Monday, saying it had seen "a significant increase" in the number of potential breaches on RT news programmes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

India denies Moscow claims Ukraine holding students as 'human shield'

New Delhi denied Russian claims that Ukraine was holding Indian students hostage in Kharkiv, instead thanking Ukraine for its help in evacuations from the embattled city.

"We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv yesterday," said Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi.

"We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student," he added in a statement.

New Delhi's declaration came after Moscow said Indian students in Kharkiv were being used as a "human shield" by Ukraini an security forces.

Ukrainian families flee to Türkiye for ‘safety’

Those who have left Ukraine since Russia launched a war on the country continue to come to Türkiye, as they say they find it safe.

Ukrainian families driving their vehicles from the cities where they previously lived are entering Türkiye through the Kapikule Border Gate with Bulgaria.

Donald Hofferber is one of those who came to Türkiye with his wife Lilly and children Aleksandr, Michael and Anna.

The Hofferber family, who left their friends at the Bulgarian Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing, entered Türkiye on foot with their suitcases.

Hofferber said there were too many attacks on Ukraine. "Helicopters attacked the bridges. Bombs fell very close to our house.

“The next day after we left our house, Russian tanks reached our house, but the Ukrainian army disabled 20 Russian tanks there,” he recalled.

Noting that they came to Türkiye because they had friends in Istanbul, Hofferber said: "I think Türkiye is safe for us. I'm thinking of staying in Istanbul for about a month.”

Lilly Hofferber could not help but burst into tears from time to time.

UN: One million refugees flee Ukraine in week since Russia's invasion

The UN refugee agency has said one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2 percent of Ukraine's population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

The UN agency has predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.

In an email, UNHCR spokesperson Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote: "Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark" as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities.





