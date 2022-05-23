Fast News

The Davos summit of global political and business elites returns after a Covid-induced two-year break to face another momentous crisis: Russia's attacks on Ukraine – now in its 89th day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 87 people were killed in a Russian attack earlier this month on a military base in a region of northern Ukraine that was earlier reclaimed by Kiev's forces. (AP)

Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has used the Davos summit to appeal for more weapons for his country and "maximum" sanctions against Moscow.

Speaking by videolink, Zelenskyy told the World Economic Forum that tens of thousands of lives would have been saved if Kiev had received "100 percent of our needs at once back in February" when Russia attacked Ukraine.

Addressing the gathering of the world's political and business elites, Zelenskyy called for an oil embargo on Russia, punitive measures against all its banks and the shunning of its IT sector, adding that all foreign companies should leave the country.

There should not be any trade with Russia...I believe there are still no such sanctions against Russia — and there should be. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia says fired cruise missiles to destroy Ukrainian weapons



Russia's defence ministry says it has fired four Kalibr missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea to destroy the military equipment of a Ukrainian mountain assault brigade, the TASS news agency has reported.

It was not immediately possible to verify the report.

UN: More than 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine

More than 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine since late February, according to the UN refugee agency.

Since Russia's attacks began on February 24, 6,538,998 refugees have left Ukraine, with the majority of them entering Poland.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy:



- We are gradually pushing the occupiers out of our territory

- War would not have happened if preventive sanctions had been applied to Russia

- There should be no trade with Russia, world needs to set a precedent pic.twitter.com/b5G8OpLE4S — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 23, 2022

Azovstal fighters to face trial in breakaway region



The leader of Ukraine's breakaway so-called Donetsk People's Republic has said the fighters who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol will a face trial in the separatist region.

"The prisoners from Azovstal are being held on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," Interfax news agency quoted Denis Pushilin as saying.

"Organising an international tribunal on the republic's territory is also planned," Pushilin added, but it was not clear what charges the fighters would face.

Russian soldier sentenced to life in Ukraine

A Ukrainian court has sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian, in the first "war crimes" trial held since Russia’s attacks began.

Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin was accused of shooting a Ukrainian civilian in the head in a village in the northeastern Sumy region in the early days of Moscow's offensive.

He pleaded guilty and testified that he shot the man after being ordered to do so. He told the court that an officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his cellphone, could pinpoint their location to the Ukrainian forces.

Poland to terminate agreement with Russia regarding Yamal gas pipeline



Poland has decided to terminate an intergovernmental agreement with Russia regarding the Yamal gas pipeline, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa has said on Twitter.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine has confirmed the accuracy of the Polish government's determination to become completely independent from Russian gas. We always knew that Gazprom was not a reliable partner," Moskwa said.

UPDATE: Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison in first war crimes trial since Russia's incursion pic.twitter.com/WHZRzhzTO3 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 23, 2022

Kremlin: West triggered a global food crisis with sanctions



The Kremlin has said that the West triggered a global food crisis by imposing the severest sanctions in modern history on Russia.

President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said, agreed with the United Nations assessment that the world faced a food crisis that could cause famine.

"Russia has always been a rather reliable grain exporter," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. "We are not the source of the problem."

Meanwhile, RIA cited Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying Russia will be ready to return to negotiations with Ukraine "as soon as Kiev shows a constructive position".

Biden: Russia must pay long-term price for Ukraine attack



President Joe Biden has said that Russia "has to pay a long-term price" for its "barbarism in Ukraine" in terms of sanctions imposed on Moscow by the United States and its allies.

He said that if, after any future rapprochement between Russia and Ukraine, "the sanctions are not continued to be sustained in many ways, then what signal does that send to China about the cost of attempting to take Taiwan by force?"

Russian offensive intensifies in Donbass

Ukrainians have been digging in to defend the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which came under heavy bombardment from Russian forces trying to take the industrial area known as the Donbass.

Luhansk's governor, Serhii Haidai, said on Sunday that the Russians were “simply intentionally trying to destroy the city ... engaging in a scorched-earth approach.”

He said the Russians had occupied several towns and cities in Luhansk after 24-hour shelling.

Russian soldiers start clearing mines from Ukraine's Azovstal



Russian soldiers have cleared mines and debris on the industrial grounds of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol after hundreds of Ukrainian forces holed up in the vast plant for weeks were ordered to stand down.

Soldiers walked through the compound and swung mine detectors over roads littered with debris on Sunday, while others checked under objects for the explosive devices, video footage showed.

"The task is huge, the enemy planted their own landmines, we had also planted anti-personnel mines while blocking the enemy. So we've got some two weeks of work ahead of us," said a Russian soldier who only gave his nom de guerre Babai.

Biden and Kishida discuss Ukraine



Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden have discussed the situation in Ukraine at a meeting in Tokyo.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine undermines the foundation of global order and we can't, in no way, allow whatsoever such attempts to change the status quo by force wherever it may be around the world," Kishida said.

Biden also assured Kishida that the US remains fully committed to Japan's defence and announced the launch of a new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Russian military destroys Ukrainian unit of US-produced M-777 howitzers – Russian Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/ec1xHwJQfo — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 23, 2022

Ukraine top of agenda in Davos as business leaders gather

Ukraine is top of the agenda for the four-day meeting of global business leaders, which kicks off in earnest on Monday with a video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This is the world's most influential economic platform, where Ukraine has something to say," Zelenskyy said in his daily video address.

Russian politicians, executives and academics will be entirely absent while the Ukrainian artists are hoping to get their message of fighting for a better future to world leaders in Davos.

Visitors are confronted by images such as a badly burned man in Kharkiv city after Russian shelling and a film made up of thousands of pictures of dead civilians and bombed houses.

