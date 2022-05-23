Fast News

The Davos summit of global political and business elites returns after a Covid-induced two-year break to face another momentous crisis: Russia's attacks on Ukraine – now in its 89th day.

Russian soldiers clear mines and debris on the industrial grounds of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol after hundreds of Ukrainian forces in the plant were ordered to stand down. (Reuters)

Monday, May 23, 2022

Russian offensive intensifies in Donbass, heavy shelling

Ukrainians have been digging in to defend the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which came under heavy bombardment from Russian forces trying to take the industrial area known as the Donbass.

Luhansk's governor, Serhii Haidai, said on Sunday that the Russians were “simply intentionally trying to destroy the city ... engaging in a scorched-earth approach.”

He said the Russians had occupied several towns and cities in Luhansk after 24-hour shelling.

Russian soldiers start clearing mines from Ukraine's Azovstal



Russian soldiers have cleared mines and debris on the industrial grounds of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol after hundreds of Ukrainian forces holed up in the vast plant for weeks were ordered to stand down.

Soldiers walked through the compound and swung mine detectors over roads littered with debris on Sunday, while others checked under objects for the explosive devices, video footage showed.

"The task is huge, the enemy planted their own landmines, we had also planted anti-personnel mines while blocking the enemy. So we've got some two weeks of work ahead of us," said a Russian soldier who only gave his nom de guerre Babai.

Biden and Kishida discuss Ukraine



Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden have discussed the situation in Ukraine at a meeting in Tokyo.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine undermines the foundation of global order and we can't, in no way, allow whatsoever such attempts to change the status quo by force wherever it may be around the world," Kishida said.

Biden also assured Kishida that the US remains fully committed to Japan's defence and announced the launch of a new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Russian military destroys Ukrainian unit of US-produced M-777 howitzers – Russian Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/ec1xHwJQfo — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 23, 2022

Ukraine top of agenda in Davos as business leaders gather

Ukraine is top of the agenda for the four-day meeting of global business leaders, which kicks off in earnest on Monday with a video address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This is the world's most influential economic platform, where Ukraine has something to say," Zelenskyy said in his daily video address.

Russian politicians, executives and academics will be entirely absent while the Ukrainian artists are hoping to get their message of fighting for a better future to world leaders in Davos.

Visitors are confronted by images such as a badly burned man in Kharkiv city after Russian shelling and a film made up of thousands of pictures of dead civilians and bombed houses.

For live updates from Sunday (May 22), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies