NATO countries are set to announce new "heavier weapons" for Ukraine as fighting rages on day 330 and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urges his backers to speed up their decision-making.

German armsmaker Rheinmetall said earlier it could deliver repaired Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in 2024 at the earliest and would need a confirmed order to begin repairs. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, January 19, 2022

0730GMT

Several theories for helicopter crash under investigation: Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there were "several" theories being investigated to explain a helicopter crash that killed the country's interior minister and 13 others the previous day near Kiev.

"The investigation is ongoing. There are several theories and I'm not authorised to talk about any of them until the investigation is finished," Zelenskyy told an audience in Davos when asked if the crash was an accident.

0700GMT

Zelenskyy criticises reported German hesitation on supplying tanks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised hesitation by Germany about supplying its modern Leopard tanks, with reports saying Berlin will only provide them if the US offers its Abrams tanks as well.

"There are times where we shouldn't hesitate or shouldn't compare. When someone says 'I will give tanks if someone else will also share tanks'," Zelenskyy told an audience in Davos by videolink.

"I don't think this is the right strategy to go with."

0615GMT

Ukraine will reclaim 'our land' Crimea: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine aimed to reclaim Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, as he called on his Western partners to provide him with more weaponry.

"Our objective is to liberate all of our territories," he told an audience in Davos, speaking in Ukrainian. "Crimea is our land, our territory, our sea, and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will bring our land back."

0600GMT

EU chief Charles Michel says on his way to Kiev

EU chief Charles Michel said he was on his way to Kiev to discuss with President Zelenskyy what "concrete measures" Europe can take to support Ukraine.

"I am on my way to Kiev," Michel said in a video he posted on his Twitter account, saying he would meet Zelenskyy as well as the prime minister and members of parliament. He also said he would "discuss with president Zelenskyy and his team what are the concrete measures we can develop in order to make sure they are stronger and more powerful".

US will provide $125 million to Ukraine to support energy grid in face of Russian attacks — top diplomat Blinken pic.twitter.com/aFkxvyzfVR — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 19, 2023

0400GMT

Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

Ukrainian authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding a helicopter crash that killed the country's interior minister and 13 others.

Wednesday's crash outside Kiev came as the head of NATO said at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos that allies were set to provide "heavier weapons" to the war-battered country.

Ukraine did not claim direct Russian involvement in the helicopter crash, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the tragedy was a consequence of the war.

0350GMT

US to provide $125 million to Ukraine to support energy systems

The United States will provide $125million to Ukraine to support its energy and electric grids following targeted attacks on those utilities by Russian forces, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

2300 GMT

Huge US weapons package for Ukraine

The US is finalising a massive package of military aid for Ukraine that US officials say is likely to total as much as $2.6 billion.

It's expected to include for the first time nearly 100 Stryker combat vehicles and at least 50 Bradley armoured vehicles to allow Ukrainian forces to move more quickly and securely on the front lines in the war with Russia — but not the tanks that Ukraine has sought.

The officials said the numbers could change as the Biden administration goes through final deliberations on the package.

An announcement is expected this week when defence leaders from the US, Europe and other regions gather in Germany to discuss military support for Ukraine.

2000 GMT

Pentagon: US not ready to send Abram tanks to Ukraine

The United States is not currently prepared to provide advanced Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official said, citing difficulties in maintenance and training.

Ukraine has repeatedly pushed for modern Western tanks to help battle Russia's invasion, and Germany has reportedly linked its decision on whether to do so to Washington's willingness to provide Abrams.

"I just don't think we're there yet," US Undersecretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl told journalists when asked about providing Abrams to Ukraine, though he did not completely close the door on a shift in the future.

"The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It's expensive, it's hard to train on, it has a jet engine — I think it's about three gallons to the mile with jet fuel. It is not the easiest system to maintain," Kahl said.

