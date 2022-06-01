Fast News

Russia seizes half of Sievierodonetsk, a strategic city in eastern Ukraine, and the US decides to send advanced rocket systems to Kiev as fighting enters 98th day.

Since failing to capture Kiev in the early stages of fighting, Russia's army has narrowed its focus, hammering Donbass cities in eastern Ukraine with relentless artillery and missile barrages. (AFP)

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Battle for east rages, Zelenskyy slams Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said "given the presence of large-scale chemical production in Sievierodonetsk, the Russian army's strikes there, including blind air bombing, are just crazy". Russian forces allegedly struck a nitric acid tank in the city on Tuesday, prompting a "stay-at-home" alert for citizens.

One of the industrial hubs on Russia's path to taking the eastern Luhansk region, Sievierodonetsk has become a target of massive Russian firepower. The battle for the strategic eastern city has grown in intensity in recent days, with heavy casualties on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

The situation on the eastern frontline in Donbass, meanwhile, has become increasingly desperate, with Ukrainian towns facing near-constant shelling from Russian forces.

Over half of Sievierodonetsk now with Russia: UK

Russian forces have pushed closer to the centre of Ukraine's Sieverodonetsk as fighting intensified over May 30-31, Britain's defence ministry has said.

"Over half of the town is likely now occupied by Russian forces, including Chechen fighters," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter. Regional authorities too said that Russians now controlled most of the destroyed city.

"The Russians are storming, consolidating in the centre of Sievierodonetsk, while continuing to destroy infrastructure and industrial facilities," Luhansk region governor Sergiy Gaiday wrote on Telegram.



Flow of gas to Denmark from Germany steady amid Gazprom cut-off

The flow of natural gas to Denmark via Germany remained steady, despite Gazprom's decision to halt supplies, data from Danish system operator Energinet showed.

There is no gas pipeline directly from Russia to Denmark, and Danish buyers have the option of buying from sources other than Gazprom, the Danish Energy Agency has said.

Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes

China has barred Russia’s airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace, Russian news outlet RBK has reported, after President Vladimir Putin threw the aircrafts' ownership into doubt by allowing them to be re-registered in Russia to avoid seizure under sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

The European Union banned the sale or lease of aircraft to Russian carriers in February. Putin responded by approving the re-registration measure in March, which prompted suggestions foreign owners may never recover planes worth billions of dollars.

China’s air regulator asked all foreign carriers last month to update ownership information, RBK said, citing two unidentified sources. It said Russian airlines that couldn’t provide documents showing their aircraft were “de-registered abroad” were barred. The Civil Aviation Administration of China didn't immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Denmark votes on joining EU's common defence policy

Traditionally eurosceptic Denmark votes in a referendum on whether to overturn its opt-out on the EU's common defence policy after Russia's attack on Ukraine. Polls opened at 8:00 am (0600GMT) and close at 8:00 pm. Final results are due around 11:00 pm.

The vote comes on the heels of neighbouring Finland's and Sweden's applications for NATO membership, as the Ukraine conflict forces countries in Europe to rethink their security policies.

More than 65 percent of Denmark's 4.3 million voters are expected to vote in favour of dropping the exemption, an opinion poll published suggested. Analysts' predictions have, however, been cautious, given the low voter turnout expected in a country that has often said "no" to more EU integration.

Biden: US to send high-tech rockets to Ukraine

The Biden administration has announced that it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbass region.

The US plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation in the war.

In a guest essay published on Tuesday in The New York Times, Biden confirmed that he's decided to "provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine."The United States is sending M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), to Ukraine, a US official confirmed, ending days of speculation over the latest upgrade of military aid to Kiev.

A US official told reporters the weapons being sent are Himars, or the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which have precision-guided munitions and a longer range than those currently deployed by Ukraine. (AFP Archive)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies