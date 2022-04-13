Fast News

Russia calls its actions a "special operation" to destroy Ukraine's military capabilities and capture "dangerous nationalists", but Ukraine and the West say Moscow began an unprovoked "war of aggression" – now in its 50th day.

Ukrainian service members pose for a picture in a front of a damaged Russian tank T-72 BV, in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Zelenskyy thankful for $800M in military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he's "sincerely thankful" to the US for the new round of $800 million in military assistance.

In his daily late-night address to the nation, Zelenskyy also said he was thankful for Wednesday's visit by the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

He said those leaders "have helped us from the first day, those who did not hesitate to give us weapons, those who did not doubt whether to impose sanctions."

