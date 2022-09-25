Fast News

Russia makes its case to UNGA for its offensive in Ukraine, repeating a series of grievances about its neighbour and West and that Moscow had "no choice" but to take military action –– now in its 214th day.

Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an armoured fighting vehicle in Kharkiv region of Ukraine. (Reuters)

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Zelenskyy says shocked by Israel's failure to give Ukraine weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he was "in shock" at Israel's failure to give Kiev anti-missile systems to help counter Russian attacks, according to an interview.

Zelenskyy has been asking for the weapons since shortly after the conflict started in February. He has mentioned Israel's Iron Dome system, often used to intercept rockets fired from Palestine's Gaza enclave.

"I don't know what happened to Israel. I'm honestly, frankly - I am in shock, because I don't understand why they couldn't give us air defences," he said. "I am stating the facts. My conversations with the Israeli leadership have done nothing to help Ukraine."

Ukraine blasts Mosco's 'irresponsible' statement on possible nuclear use

The Kremlin's statements on the possible use of nuclear weapons are "absolutely unacceptable" and Kiev will not give into it, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, have mentioned nuclear weapons as an option in extremis.

"Putin's and Lavrov's irresponsible statements on the possible use of nuclear weapons are absolutely unacceptable," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"Ukraine won't give in. We call on all nuclear powers to speak out now and make it clear to Russia that such rhetorics put the world at risk and will not be tolerated."

For live updates from Saturday (September 24), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies