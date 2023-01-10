Fast News

Russia steps up a powerful assault on Soledar town in eastern Ukraine as fighting rages on in the Donbass region on the 320th day since the start of the deadly conflict.

Ukrainian officials, led by the commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy, warn that Russia is preparing fresh troops for a new major offensive on Ukraine. (AA)

Zelenskyy: Resilience of our forces in Soledar has helped Ukraine win time

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the resilience of Ukraine's forces fighting off waves of attacks in the eastern region of Donbass had helped the country win time and gain strength.

"Thanks to the resilience of our soldiers in Soledar, we have won for Ukraine additional time and additional strength for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Ukrainian military reports say the country's troops are withstanding heavy attacks by Russian forces redeployed in Soledar after failing to take the larger nearby town of Bakhmut. Zelenskyy did not spell out what he meant by gaining time and strength, but Ukrainian officials and senior officers have warned that Russia is planning a new major offensive in the coming months.

Polish leaders meet, discuss further support for Ukraine

Poland's President Andrzej Duda with the prime minister and some of his ministers to discuss security issues amid the war in neighbouring Ukraine, including Kiev's request for delivery of Western-made heavy battle tanks.

After the meeting, top national security official Jacek Siewiera said decisions were taken as to current and future support to Ukraine but did not provide any details.

Earlier, a presidential aide said that Kiev’s request for German-made Leopard 2 tanks which Poland, among other countries, uses, would be on the agenda.

Russia launches criminal probes against prominent Kremlin critics

Russian authorities have announced parallel criminal probes against a famous actor critical of the war in Ukraine and a philanthropist who supports the Russian opposition, the latest in a months-long, sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that its chief Alexander Bastrykin ordered the launch of a criminal case against Russian film and theatre actor Artur Smolyaninov, who left the country after Moscow's forces attacked Ukraine and repeatedly spoke out against the war.

According to the statement, Smolyaninov "made a series of statements directed against Russia in an interview to a Western media outlet." The Investigative Committee didn't clarify which of Smolyaninov's actions constituted a criminal offence and what charges it would bring against him.

