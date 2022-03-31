Fast News

US tells Ukraine that an additional $500 million in direct aid for Ukraine is on its way, the latest burst in American assistance as the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues on its 36th day.

Ukrainian soldiers patrol near a bridge destroyed by the Russian army in the town of Rogan, east of Kharkiv, on March 30, 2022. (AFP)

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Ukraine recalls ambassadors to Georgia, Morocco

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recalled Ukraine's ambassadors to Georgia and Morocco, suggesting they hadn't done enough to persuade those countries to support Ukraine and punish Russia for the offensive.

"With all due respect, if there won't be weapons, won't be sanctions, won't be restrictions for Russian business, then please look for other work," Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation. "I am waiting for concrete results in the coming days from the work of our representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa."

Zelenskyy also said he was expecting results from Ukraine's military attaches in embassies abroad, saying "the diplomatic front is one of the key fronts" in Ukraine's battle against Russia.

Ukraine, Russia talks resume on Friday by video

The talks between Ukraine and Russia for a possible peace agreement will resume on Friday by video, according to the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

David Arakhamia is a member of the Ukrainian delegation who also leads the governing party's group in parliament. The delegations met in person on Tuesday in Istanbul, after two weeks of the meeting by video, and the faint outlines of a possible peace agreement seemed to emerge.

The Ukrainian delegation offered a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral, "dropping its bid to join NATO, as Moscow has long demanded", in return for security guarantees from a group of other nations. Russian diplomats responded positively to Ukraine's proposal.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies