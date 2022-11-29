Fast News

To help Ukraine's 43 million people maintain their resolve in fighting — now in its 280th day — NATO allies are considering sending Patriot missiles, angering Russia, and are boosting provisions of blankets, generators and other basic necessities.

Luhansk and Donetsk provinces comprise Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been going on for months. (Reuters)

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Zelenskyy says Russia 'planning something in the south'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the situation at the frontline remains difficult, with Russian forces attempting to advance in the Donbass region and Kharkiv.

"The situation at the front is difficult," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

"Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance on the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in Luhansk region, move into Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south."

New Zealand, Finland reassert need to continue aiding Ukraine

New Zealand and Finland have reaffirmed the need for continued international support to Ukraine for as long as possible so that the conflict ends on terms set by Kiev and reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty.

"We discussed our strong commitment to supporting Ukraine as the war continues," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a joint media briefing with her Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin, after meeting in Auckland.

Ardern welcomed Finland's commitment to ensure the free trade agreement with the European Union gets ratified and signed as soon as possible after finalising it earlier this year.

For live updates from Tuesday (November 29), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies