Fast News

Russia seeks to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities straddling a river as Zelenskyy warns Moscow is seeking to destroy eastern Donbass region in fighting that just entered its fourth month.

Ukrainians should be proud of having held off Russia for three months, says Zelenskyy. (AFP)

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Zelenskyy: Situation in Donbas is very difficult

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia is using everything at its disposal in the fight for four cities in the eastern Donbass region.

"The situation in the Donbas now is very difficult," Zelenskyy said in his address to the nation. "Practically the full might of the Russian army, whatever they have left, is being thrown at the offensive there. Liman, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Slaviansk – the occupiers want to destroy everything there."

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian army is fighting back, but "it will take time and a lot more effort by our people to overcome their advantage in the amount of equipment and weapons." He told Ukrainians they should be proud of having held off Russia for three months in an offensive that many in Russia and the West expected to last three days.

Russian parliament okays foreign companies bill

The Russian parliament has given preliminary approval to a bill that would allow the government to appoint new management of foreign companies that pulled out of Russia after its assault on Ukraine.

According to the state news agency Tass, the new law would transfer control over companies that left Russia not for economic reasons but because of "anti-Russian sentiment in Europe and the US. Tass said foreign owners would still be able to resume operations in Russia or sell their shares.

Many foreign companies have suspended operations in Russia. Others have walked away entirely, despite their huge investments.

For live updates from Tuesday (May 24), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies