US finalises plans to send its sophisticated Patriot air defence system to Ukraine in a potentially pivotal move while allies pledge just over $1 billion to help Ukrainians survive the freezing winter, as fighting enters its 293rd day.

Members of Ukrainian National guard demining team Battalion Dnipro 1, walk in mine fields in northern part of Donetsk region on December 12, 2022. (Reuters)

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Zelensky: Mines cover area roughly size of Syria in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for long-term help in clearing his war-ravaged nation of mines and other unexploded ordnance, which he said now cover an area roughly the size of Cambodia.

In a video address to New Zealand's parliament, Zelenskyy described Russia's nearly year-old offensive as an "ecocide" that would have lasting impact and implored Wellington and others to step up aid.

"As of now, 174,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory are contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance," Zelenskyy told lawmakers.

Zelenskyy urged New Zealand — whose military has extensive experience in mine clearing — to help lead the clean-up effort.

US finding grid equipment for Ukraine at home and abroad

As Washington sends Ukraine US-sourced power equipment to help the country's grid recover from Russian attacks, it is also scouring for those supplies worldwide, US officials have said.

The Biden administration this week shipped the first portion of $53 million in power equipment aid it announced last month. The open market value is likely to be higher because utilities and manufacturers provided many items at cost and paid transportation costs.

"They were really quite forthcoming," an Energy Department official said about the suppliers, but noted that not all US equipment is compatible with Ukraine's grid.

"Some of the stuff we have here is not like plug and play with Ukraine, so we have to look and see what is available and what will work," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Zelenskyy shuts court, says Ukraine can fight graft, Russia at same time

President Zelenskyy has hailed his dissolution of a Kiev court as evidence Ukraine can fight to end a history of corruption and Russia's offensive at the same time.

"This story has drawn to a close," he said as he announced he had signed a law liquidating the Kiev District Administrative Court, which Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities had compared to a criminal organisation and whose chairman was hit with US sanctions December 9.

"But the story of reforms continues – it continues, even in the time of such a war," Zelenskyy said.

He signed the law the same day it was passed by Ukraine’s parliament, in a nod to extensive judiciary and other reforms needed for Ukraine to join the European Union.

