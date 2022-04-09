Fast News

Ukraine is calling for more weapons and harsher sanctions after it blamed Moscow for a missile attack that killed at least 50 people at a train station packed with civilians fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive on the 45th day of the conflict.

A view of damaged sites during ongoing conflicts in the city of Mariupol under the control of the Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 08, 2022. (AA)

Saturday, April 9, 2022

31,000 civilians in Mariupol forcibly relocated to Russia — Mayor

At least 31,000 civilians from southeastern Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol were forcibly taken to Russia, according to the mayor.

Vadim Boychenko told local television that civilians from Mariupol were forcibly taken to Russia or the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" by Russian forces and officials have a verified list of residents forcibly relocated from their homes.

Noting that residents were subjected to various humiliations, Boychenko said Russian authorities treated them harshly, took fingerprints and forced them to sign various documents.

Biden speaks with South Africa's Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held telephone talks with US President Joe Biden, a day after the continental powerhouse abstained from voting on a resolution suspending Russia from a UN rights body over its aggression in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa tweeted that he had "a productive" telephone call with Biden.

Local media suggested it was Biden who initiated the phone call to Pretoria which South Africa has maintained a non-aligned stance on the conflict in Ukraine, touting negotiation as the best option to end the conflict despite international outrage and condemnation.

We discussed the need to support growth and development on the African continent.



We shared views on the conflict in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a ceasefire and dialogue between Ukraine and Russia. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 8, 2022

Biden signs bill limiting trade with Russia

US President Joe Biden has signed legislation axing normal trade ties with Russia, the newest move Washington has taken to punish Moscow for its Ukraine incursion.

US president also inked a bill codifying the nation's ban on Russian oil imports, the White House announced.

The development came about a month later along the decisions taken by Group of Seven (G-7) nations.

