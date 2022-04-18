Fast News

Ukrainian soldiers resist Russian ultimatum to lay down arms in the port city of Mariupol, which Moscow says its forces has almost completely seized in what could be its biggest prize of the assault – now in its 54th day.

Tanks of pro-Russian troops drive along a road during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the southern port city of Mariupol on April 17, 2022. (Reuters)

Monday, April 18, 2022

Zelenskyy reiterates resolve to fight Russians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated the country's resolve to fight the Russian forces in the Donbas region in his daily address, saying Russia was intent on destroying the once-celebrated industrial might of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

He also renewed calls for increased military shipments as the battle over the eastern regions is brewing.

In a thinly-veiled barb aimed at Germany, Zelenskyy said the fate of the upcoming battle depends on "those who have the weapons and ammunition we need and are holding back."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies