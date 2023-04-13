Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 414th day.

A Ukrainian serviceman flashes a victory sign as he drives towards the frontline during heavy fighting at the frontline of Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar, in Chasiv Yar. (Reuters)

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the efforts of forces defending Bakhmut and other areas in the east, but made no specific reference to the situation in the town.

Addressing a meeting of international financial institutions pledged to maintain Ukraine's financial stability, Zelenskyy called for faster assistance with a view to rebuilding the country and restoring normal life after the Russian offensive.

"There will be no ruins in Ukraine," he said in his fresh video address after the meeting. "That is our aim. It will be concrete proof of the complete defeat of the terrorist state."

Zelenskyy made two appeals in his address for the country's reconstruction.

“The first one: priority needs for reconstruction," he said. "The total volume of such projects [reconstruction] is 14.1 billion US dollars. Our government officials who are now in Washington will present the details."

Zelenskyy said the second one is using Russia's frozen assets to compensate Ukraine for the damage Moscow inflicted on it. "It must be clearly stated that the assets, including the assets of the Russian Central Bank, will be confiscated," Zelenskyy added.

His address came after Ukrainian officials met with financial institution leaders in the United States, where the World Bank announced a grant of $200 million towards repairing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies