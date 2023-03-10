Fast News

Russian attacks and blackout at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant prompt UN to issue dire warning that next time "luck will run out", while Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on West to impose sanctions on Moscow's atomic industry as fighting enters its 380th day.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian troops outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Friday, March 10, 2023

0111 GMT — Russia intentionally targeting nuclear facilities: Zelenskyy

Ukraine has said that Russia unleashed a barrage of high-precision missile and other attacks that triggered a wave of power cuts, including at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, calling for sanctions against Russian nuclear industry.

"Another attempt by a terrorist state to wage war against civilised society has resulted in temporary blackouts of electricity, heat, and water in some of our regions and cities, " Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He said as a result of this strike, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was again disconnected from the power grid, adding Russia is "deliberately" creating critical situations at our nuclear facilities.

"This, by definition, means that Russia cannot be considered a bona fide participant in any relations in the nuclear sphere. This means that the sooner the Russian nuclear industry gets sanctioned, the safer it will be for the world. We cannot leave any possibility for a terrorist state to use any nuclear facilities anywhere in the world for terror."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies