Russia faces global revulsion after its pullout from Kiev outskirts reveals streets strewn with corpses of what appears to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range in the ongoing offensive, now in its 41st day.

Local resident Viktoria Mukhina, 33, (L), prepares soil as she plant tulips near an apartment building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol on April 4, 2022. (Reuters)

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Zelenskyy to address UNSC

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UN Security Council for the first time at a meeting on Tuesday that is certain to focus on what appear to be deliberate killings allegedly by the Russian forces in the town of Bucha on the outskirts of the capital Kiev.

The discovery after the withdrawal of Russian troops has sparked global outrage and vehement denials from the Russian government.

The United Kingdom holds the council presidency this month and announced that the Ukrainian leader will speak at the open meeting.

'No place for Russia on UN Human Rights Council'

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he spoke with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about events in Bucha in what appear to be deliberate killings in the town on the outskirts of the capital Kiev.

"No place for Russia on the UN Human Rights Council," Kuleba said on Twitter. "Ukraine will use all available UN mechanisms to collect evidence and hold Russian war criminals to account."

Videos and photos of streets in Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some with their hands tied behind their back, have led to global revulsion, calls for tougher sanctions, and Russia's suspension from the UN's premier human rights body, the Human Rights Council.

