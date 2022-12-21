Fast News

The unannounced trip comes after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, now the epicentre of fighting, as the conflict rolls into its 300th day.

Zelenskyy takes part in an award-giving ceremony to Ukrainian servicemen holding back a fierce in Bakhmut. (Ukraine Presidency via AFP File)

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Ukraine's Zelesnkyy expected to visit the US: sources

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington on Wednesday for a possible meeting with Joe Biden and an address to Congress -- his first trip abroad since Russia started its offensive in February.

Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit.

They said Zelenskyy’s visit, while expected, could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns.

The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden.

US to send $1.8B in aid to Ukraine

The US will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will, for the first time, include a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for their fighter jets, US officials said, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.

US officials described details of the aid on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced.

The aid signals an expansion by the US in the kinds of advanced weaponry it will send to Ukraine to bolster the country’s air defences against what has been an increasing barrage of Russian missile strikes.

The package, which was expected to be announced Wednesday, will include about $1 billion in weapons from Pentagon stocks and another $800 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds weapons, ammunition, training and other assistance, officials said.

For live updates from Tuesday (December 20), click HERE.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies