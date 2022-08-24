Fast News

At least 5,587 civilians have been killed so far and 7,890 others injured In six months of conflict, according to the UN, which said the actual figures could be higher as Russian attacks in Ukraine continue for the 182nd day.

A vendor sells blue and yellow balloons in honour of the country's National Flag Day on August 23, 2022 at Maidan Square in Kiev. (David Goldman / AP)

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Ukraine bans Independence Day celebrations fearing Russian attacks

Ukraine has banned public events celebrating the country's 31st Independence Day fearing renewed Russian attacks.

Large gatherings are prohibited in Kiev from August 22 to 25, the city administration said.

Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on Telegram: “The threat of massive shelling on the territory of Ukraine with S-300 missiles is obvious. Considering the arrival of several trains [from Russia] before August 20, it is clear that the Russians are preparing to attack Ukraine on August 24."

Russia, Ukraine spar at UN over nuclear plant dangers

Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over who was endangering the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, as the United Nations urged both sides to insulate the Ukrainian facility from the ongoing conflict.

Russia called the meeting at the UN Security Council to discuss the dangers that close shelling and a military presence posed to the power plant in southern Ukraine, amid fears that a damaged reactor could leak radiation across the region.

Russian troops have controlled the plant for weeks and allegedly have placed arms and war supplies there, something that Moscow denies.

US to give Ukraine $3 billion in military aid for years ahead

The Biden administration is expected on Wednesday to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, US officials said.

The officials told The Associated Press that the package will fund contracts for as many as three types of drones and other weapons, ammunition and equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two.

The total of the aid package — it is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — could change, but not likely by much.

Source: AP