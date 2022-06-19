Fast News

Separatists in eastern Ukraine claim that most of Sievierodonetsk is controlled by Russia amid President Zelenskyy’s visit in show of support for the heavy hit Mykolaiv as fierce fighting enters into 116th day.

Smoke and flame rise after a military strike on a compound of Sievierodonetsk's Azot Chemical Plant, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, June 18, 2022. (Reuters)

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Conflict between Russia, Ukraine could last years — NATO chief

Russia's attacks in Ukraine could last years, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a German weekly newspaper, adding that the supply of state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would increase the chance of liberating the Donbass region from Russian control.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Stoltenberg told Bild am Sonntag. "Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

A NATO summit in Madrid later this month is expected to agree on an assistance package for Ukraine that will help the country with the move from old Soviet-era weaponry to NATO standard gear, Stoltenberg said earlier this week.

G7 to support Ukraine as long as necessary — Germany's Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said the Group of Seven leading democracies will make clear at their upcoming summit that Ukraine can expect to receive the support it needs “for as long as necessary.”

“We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” Scholz was quoted as saying. “We want to make sure that Russian President (Vladimir Putin’s) calculations do not work out.”

“Putin obviously hopes that everything will fall into place once he has conquered enough land and the international community will return to business as usual,” he added. “That is an illusion.”

For live updates from Saturday (June 18), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies