Fast News

Russia claims control over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of Moscow’s grinding offensive –– now in its 131st day.

Zelenskyy says Russia was concentrating its firepower on the Donbass front, but Ukraine would hit back with long-range weapons such as the US-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers. (AFP)

Monday, July 4, 2022

Zelenskyy vows Ukraine forces will return to Lysychansk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Donbass, but vowed to restore control over the area thanks to the army's tactics and the prospect of new, improved weaponry.

"If the commanders of our army withdraw people from certain points at the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage in fire power, and this also applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing," Zelenskyy said in his address.

"That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons."

IOC boss Bach says Ukraine 'flag will fly high' at Olympics

Olympics chief Thomas Bach has said the organisation would ensure that Ukrainian athletes could compete at the 2024 Games despite the Russian assault.

Speaking during a visit to Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bach pledged to increase the amount of IOC funding for athletes from the conflict-torn nation.

That will ensure that at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 and at the Olympic Winter Games in 2026 in Cortina-Milano, "the Ukrainian flag will fly high", said Bach.

"The IOC will triple the fund we have been establishing at the very beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine from $2.5 million to $7.5 million," he added. Zelenskyy welcomed the additional support.

For live updates from Sunday (July 3), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies