Ukraine is bracing for fresh Russian attacks on its infrastructure, says Zelenskyy, as Kiev’s mayor urges residents to prepare for a possible evac, in the 257th day of conflict.

A Ukrainian BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher fires a rocket towards Russian positions on a front line in the Kharkiv region on November 3, 2022, amid the Russian incursion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Monday, November 7, 2022

Russia is suffering heavy losses in continuing "fierce" attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and is preparing new assaults on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Very fierce Russian attacks on Donetsk region are continuing. The enemy is suffering serious losses there," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskyy said he believed Russia was "concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure, energy in the first instance."

US-Russia holds undisclosed talks

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in hopes of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The newspaper cited US and allied officials as saying that Sullivan, President Joe Biden's top aide on national security, held confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Sullivan's counterpart, that were not disclosed publicly.

The White House declined to comment on the report, responding to questions about the story only with a statement attributed to National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson, "People claim a lot of things."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies