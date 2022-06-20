Fast News

Ukraine predicts Russia will escalate its attacks this week as EU leaders consider whether to back Kiev's bid to join the bloc and Moscow presses its campaign – now in its 117th day – to win control of the country's east.

Russian forces are trying to take complete control of the eastern Donbass region, parts of which were already held by Russian-backed separatists before February 24 attack. (AP)

Monday, June 20, 2022

Zelenskyy warns of Russian 'hostile activity'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia was likely to intensify its "hostile activity" this week, as Kiev awaits a historic decision from the European Union on its membership application.

Nearly three months after Russia launched a bloody assault on his country, Zelenskyy said there had been "few such fateful decisions for Ukraine" as the one it expects from the EU this week, adding in his address that "only a positive decision is in the interests of the whole of Europe."

"Obviously, we expect Russia to intensify hostile activity this week ... We are preparing. We are ready," he continued.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies